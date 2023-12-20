Perodua Myvi, Bezza, Toyota shipments affected in latest Daihatsu safety test irregularities case update?

Daihatsu announced today that it will temporarily suspend shipments of all vehicles it developed that are currently being produced in Japan as well as overseas markets. This comes after the automaker submitted a report by an independent panel to Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT) as well as ministry of economy, trade and industry (METI).
The independent panel had been investigating a scandal over the rigging of safety tests by Daihatsu, which was brought to light in April this year. At the time, the company admitted “wrongdoings” in particular crash safety tests done for regulatory approval applications for four models. Over 88,000 units were affected, with the focus point being door trim that did not meet safety standards in a side impact test
Later in May, Daihatsu announced it had found irregularities in the certification procedures for the side impact collision tests involving the hybrid versions of the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize. With the aforementioned report now out, the company says it has found even more irregularities in its certification applications.
In an official press release (translated from Japanese), the company said, “as a result of the investigation, in addition to the door trim fraud in April and the pole side collision test fraud in May, it was discovered that there were 174 new irregularities in 25 test items.”
The company confirmed that 64 models and three engines are affected, including those currently in production or development as well as discontinued ones. The range of affected models cover those sold under the Daihatsu brand and those supplied on an OEM basis to Toyota, Mazda and Subaru.
A list of said models accompanying the release included several Perodua cars, namely the first-generation Axia, second-generation Axia, Aruz, second-generation Alza, Ativa, Myvi and Bezza. Toyota models listed of relevance to our market are the Rush, Yaris, Vios and Veloz.
The root cause of the fraud, according to the independent panel, was “a management problem that promoted short-term development without taking measures to deal with the fraud,” read the release.
It continues: “The background to this fraud is that the management team did not fully grasp the actual situation on the ground, and only responded on an ad hoc basis. We believe that the burden has been overlooked and we have left an environment where workers are unable to speak up when they have a problem.”
“We deeply apologise for betraying the trust of our customers and other stakeholders, and for causing them great inconvenience and concern,” Daihatsu said in its release.
It went on to say, “going forward, based on the recommendations of the third-party committee, we will take thorough measures to prevent recurrence, and will not only review our certification operations, but also work on fundamental reforms to our corporate culture that prioritise compliance awareness.”
Comments
goodbye, milo tins.
pay peanuts=get monkeys!
Abeslaa Sime Darby perodua…
Mercedes also not good
Purposely waited P2 deliverying their 314K 2023 target only release this news. StoooooopiGGG
Recalling these cars to exchange new ones!!!!!
PERODUA 1st-generation Axia, 2nd-generation Axia, Aruz, 2nd-generation Alza, Ativa, Myvi and Bezza.
TOYOTA Rush, Yaris, Vios and Veloz.
This is madness… How they going to amend the safety???
Kes kereta proton terbakar dh siasat blom?
More like Mercedes where always have to recall so many times this year
Can’t wait for Perodua CEO to assure us all nonsense again that their cars are very safe because their standard of testing is confirm pass in all categories (Wink if you know what I mean).
Habis Perodua, came back to bite them in the a**
At least dare to admit that. minimize the loss is the only choice.
Its not about being ‘dare’ to admit…they have no choice really as the investigation party is independent.
U think they will discover more if they are investigating themself?
only after months… later after more digging maybe all the models under toyota umbrella will be found cheating
German fraudsters, Japanese fraudsters, who’s next
Nothing new. Sending non-production car for Ncap testing when the production car failed to score, tethergate, … we have seen it all in Malaysia.
Stop P2 sale? Hahaha….
This is malaysia.
You want you buy lah.. or feel free to pay more for other brand.
Dont expect a compensation unless you really died the car.
Consumer doesnt really have choice for cars below rm70k here…
when KA promotes his bezza here just the make sure more people buy this moving coffins
“The root cause of the fraud, according to the independent panel, was “a management problem that promoted short-term development ….”
This is just an excuse. There is another car company practicing the same but still in business until today and is thriving now … the company even changed hands 2 times in 5 years.
Don’t worry, boleh land makes the safest cars in the world, always not affected by any recall…
Cant wait for what comedy answer p2 will come out with
No problem with the airbag “notch” at all. I dun buy perodua car except bezza x variant because i dun wan the eco idle and no use of adas.
Toyota should have just nuke the current vios and back to drawing board. Bring TNGA vios to us
Bringing your cars to an authorized SC also takut kena scam nowadays.
Cars for the rakyat the ones affected.
Since it is a safety problem, Perodua should extend the warranty of the cars sold by another 2 years to compensate
for the loss of confidence.
What has safety got to do with warranty? If you meet your maker already, you gonna claim warranty is it? P2 will need to address the safety issues and not give free gifts to cover up and by CEO saying “Semuanya Okay “.
If anyone wants to read Daihatsu’s statement, its here:
https://www.daihatsu.com/news/2023/20231220-4.html
Korean, German, Japanese fraudsters. How will the Perodua owners be compensated ? The government (slim chance)and Perodua owners need to initiate legal proceeding, cannot just let them go similar to the Proton/Mitsubishi auto transmissions, VW dual clutch premature failures. How does our government protect consumer rights ?
Mercedes also have tons of problems
They should redo all the test, all NCAP test result of the respective vehicle should be retested immediately.. or their ncap status be withdrawal.
