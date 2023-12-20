Perodua Myvi, Bezza, Toyota shipments affected in latest Daihatsu safety test irregularities case update?

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By /

Perodua Myvi, Bezza, Toyota shipments affected in latest Daihatsu safety test irregularities case update?

Daihatsu announced today that it will temporarily suspend shipments of all vehicles it developed that are currently being produced in Japan as well as overseas markets. This comes after the automaker submitted a report by an independent panel to Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT) as well as ministry of economy, trade and industry (METI).

The independent panel had been investigating a scandal over the rigging of safety tests by Daihatsu, which was brought to light in April this year. At the time, the company admitted “wrongdoings” in particular crash safety tests done for regulatory approval applications for four models. Over 88,000 units were affected, with the focus point being door trim that did not meet safety standards in a side impact test

Later in May, Daihatsu announced it had found irregularities in the certification procedures for the side impact collision tests involving the hybrid versions of the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize. With the aforementioned report now out, the company says it has found even more irregularities in its certification applications.

Perodua Myvi, Bezza, Toyota shipments affected in latest Daihatsu safety test irregularities case update?

In an official press release (translated from Japanese), the company said, “as a result of the investigation, in addition to the door trim fraud in April and the pole side collision test fraud in May, it was discovered that there were 174 new irregularities in 25 test items.”

The company confirmed that 64 models and three engines are affected, including those currently in production or development as well as discontinued ones. The range of affected models cover those sold under the Daihatsu brand and those supplied on an OEM basis to Toyota, Mazda and Subaru.

A list of said models accompanying the release included several Perodua cars, namely the first-generation Axia, second-generation Axia, Aruz, second-generation Alza, Ativa, Myvi and Bezza. Toyota models listed of relevance to our market are the Rush, Yaris, Vios and Veloz.

Perodua Myvi, Bezza, Toyota shipments affected in latest Daihatsu safety test irregularities case update?

The root cause of the fraud, according to the independent panel, was “a management problem that promoted short-term development without taking measures to deal with the fraud,” read the release.

It continues: “The background to this fraud is that the management team did not fully grasp the actual situation on the ground, and only responded on an ad hoc basis. We believe that the burden has been overlooked and we have left an environment where workers are unable to speak up when they have a problem.”

“We deeply apologise for betraying the trust of our customers and other stakeholders, and for causing them great inconvenience and concern,” Daihatsu said in its release.

It went on to say, “going forward, based on the recommendations of the third-party committee, we will take thorough measures to prevent recurrence, and will not only review our certification operations, but also work on fundamental reforms to our corporate culture that prioritise compliance awareness.”

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA YARIS
TOYOTA SIENTA
TOYOTA YARIS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA YARIS
TOYOTA YARIS

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Jack on Dec 20, 2023 at 1:44 pm

    goodbye, milo tins.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 17 Thumb down 8
    Reply
  • Dah Menang Semua on Dec 20, 2023 at 1:45 pm

    Purposely waited P2 deliverying their 314K 2023 target only release this news. StoooooopiGGG

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 10 Thumb down 3
    Reply
  • Richard Teo on Dec 20, 2023 at 1:49 pm

    Recalling these cars to exchange new ones!!!!!

    PERODUA 1st-generation Axia, 2nd-generation Axia, Aruz, 2nd-generation Alza, Ativa, Myvi and Bezza.

    TOYOTA Rush, Yaris, Vios and Veloz.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 26 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • Bob Mal on Dec 20, 2023 at 2:05 pm

    Can’t wait for Perodua CEO to assure us all nonsense again that their cars are very safe because their standard of testing is confirm pass in all categories (Wink if you know what I mean).

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 36 Thumb down 2
    Reply
  • CKR on Dec 20, 2023 at 2:12 pm

    At least dare to admit that. minimize the loss is the only choice.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 7 Thumb down 9
    Reply
    • Panjang on Dec 20, 2023 at 2:51 pm

      Its not about being ‘dare’ to admit…they have no choice really as the investigation party is independent.

      U think they will discover more if they are investigating themself?

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 10 Thumb down 0
      Reply
    • lithium on Dec 20, 2023 at 4:09 pm

      only after months… later after more digging maybe all the models under toyota umbrella will be found cheating

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Sceptical on Dec 20, 2023 at 2:15 pm

    German fraudsters, Japanese fraudsters, who’s next

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 12 Thumb down 3
    Reply
    • ioma on Dec 20, 2023 at 5:39 pm

      Nothing new. Sending non-production car for Ncap testing when the production car failed to score, tethergate, … we have seen it all in Malaysia.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • Cipai on Dec 20, 2023 at 2:44 pm

    Stop P2 sale? Hahaha….
    This is malaysia.
    You want you buy lah.. or feel free to pay more for other brand.
    Dont expect a compensation unless you really died the car.
    Consumer doesnt really have choice for cars below rm70k here…

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • meladam on Dec 20, 2023 at 2:55 pm

    when KA promotes his bezza here just the make sure more people buy this moving coffins

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • newme on Dec 20, 2023 at 3:01 pm

    “The root cause of the fraud, according to the independent panel, was “a management problem that promoted short-term development ….”

    This is just an excuse. There is another car company practicing the same but still in business until today and is thriving now … the company even changed hands 2 times in 5 years.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Bieight8 on Dec 20, 2023 at 3:18 pm

    Don’t worry, boleh land makes the safest cars in the world, always not affected by any recall…

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Yeahsure on Dec 20, 2023 at 3:29 pm

    Cant wait for what comedy answer p2 will come out with

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • s70 premium buyer on Dec 20, 2023 at 3:34 pm

    No problem with the airbag “notch” at all. I dun buy perodua car except bezza x variant because i dun wan the eco idle and no use of adas.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • aaa on Dec 20, 2023 at 3:50 pm

    Toyota should have just nuke the current vios and back to drawing board. Bring TNGA vios to us

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • @NotBruceWayne on Dec 20, 2023 at 4:12 pm

    Bringing your cars to an authorized SC also takut kena scam nowadays.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Lanhb on Dec 20, 2023 at 4:12 pm

    Cars for the rakyat the ones affected.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • mongkon on Dec 20, 2023 at 5:28 pm

    Since it is a safety problem, Perodua should extend the warranty of the cars sold by another 2 years to compensate
    for the loss of confidence.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 1
    Reply
    • Jit on Dec 20, 2023 at 7:50 pm

      What has safety got to do with warranty? If you meet your maker already, you gonna claim warranty is it? P2 will need to address the safety issues and not give free gifts to cover up and by CEO saying “Semuanya Okay “.

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
  • CK on Dec 20, 2023 at 5:38 pm

    If anyone wants to read Daihatsu’s statement, its here:

    https://www.daihatsu.com/news/2023/20231220-4.html

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • KKZ on Dec 20, 2023 at 5:41 pm

    Korean, German, Japanese fraudsters. How will the Perodua owners be compensated ? The government (slim chance)and Perodua owners need to initiate legal proceeding, cannot just let them go similar to the Proton/Mitsubishi auto transmissions, VW dual clutch premature failures. How does our government protect consumer rights ?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 8 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • kckfen on Dec 20, 2023 at 6:14 pm

    They should redo all the test, all NCAP test result of the respective vehicle should be retested immediately.. or their ncap status be withdrawal.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 5 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • KelWin Tong of Golden Lake Furniture Gombak on Dec 20, 2023 at 11:22 pm

    That’s why I say before buying Geely Proton partner car is smart. Old people say all smart people coming from Mainland they inventing everything and western no shame copy. I already using BYD using Huawei phone also people praise me so follow my step and be smart consumer. Visit my showroom for big discount and I take care of you need. Luck coming to people who think positive and working smart. Let us build partner ship for prosperity and golden fortune for our happiness many generation.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 