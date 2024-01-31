Daihatsu to resume shipment of 2 models, another 10 given clearance – primary production resumes March 1

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Anthony Lim / January 31 2024 3:39 pm

Daihatsu, which is presently not building vehicles as a result of a complete production halt, has announced that is set to resume domestic shipments of certain models following the clearance given by the Japanese ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT).

The MLIT lifted its instruction to suspend shipments of 10 models being manufactured by the automaker after confirming that the vehicles comply with the standards of the country’s Road Transport Vehicle Act.

The 10 vehicle models are the Daihatsu Mira e:s, Atrai, Hijet Cargo and Hijet truck, Subaru Pleo Plus, Sambar van and Sambar truck as well as the Toyota Pixis Epoch, Pixis van and Pixis truck.

Clearance has also been given for the resumption of production and shipment of the Toyota Probox, which is built by Daihatsu for the automaker. Production of the Probox, which is assembled at Daihatsu’s Oyamazaki Plant in Kyoto, is set to resume on February 12. The plant also manufactures the Mazda Familia Van, and build for that will also resume. These will be the first two models to return to production.

Meanwhile, production of the other above vehicles, which are built at the automaker’s three other plants, Shiga (Ryuo) Plant No.2, Daihatsu Kyushu‘s Oita (Nakatsu) Plant No.1/Plant No.2 and the Ikeda Plant Copen factory, will remain suspended until the end of February, with plans to resume operations on March 1.

Daihatsu said that going forward, it will take all necessary measures such as performing testing with certification authorities in attendance in accordance with indications from the MLIT.

The resumption of shipments will be a welcome tone to the beleaguered automaker following its safety testing scandal, which set in motion all the events that have since transpired. It was previously reported that the company could suffer over 100 billion yen (RM3.2 billion) in losses stemming from the shutdown of its plants as well as from providing financial compensation to suppliers

