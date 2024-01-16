Daihatsu safety scandal – rectification order issued for Gran Max, TownAce, Bongo; Perodua not affected

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News, Toyota / By /

Daihatsu safety scandal – rectification order issued for Gran Max, TownAce, Bongo; Perodua not affected

Daihatsu has announced it has had three vehicle type approvals (VTAs) revoked by Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT) following its safety testing scandal. The VTAs are necessary for the mass production of vehicles, and the affected models are the Daihatsu Gran Max (which is sold in Malaysia), Toyota TownAce and Mazda Bongo.

This comes after Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT) conducted an on-site inspection and judged that fraud in applications for VTAs was particularly malicious for these models. The MLIT also confirmed new instances of procedural irregularities following its inspection.

To add to the VTAs being revoked, Daihatsu was instructed to promptly submit a report if a recall is necessary for two other models, namely the Daihatsu Cast and Toyota Pixis Joy, if they are non-conforming to standards. No Perodua models derived from Daihatsu ones – like the Ativa (based on the Rocky) – were mentioned in the announcement.

The rectification order issued by the ministry also requires Daihatsu to make fundamental reforms to its management, workplace environment and culture which resulted in “wrongdoings” in particular crash safety tests done for regulatory approval applications for several models. Daihatsu’s production sites in Japan have since suspended operations until at least the end of January 2024.

In an official release, Daihatsu said, “we have betrayed the trust of all our stakeholders including customers, and we would like to again convey our sincerest apologies for the great inconvenience that we have caused.”

“We take very seriously the indications in the rectification order that we received at this time, and in addition to conducting a thorough review of our certification procedures, we will implement reforms from the perspectives of management, the workplace environment and culture, and appropriate monodukuri and kotodukuri with strict legal compliance as a fundamental premise,” it added.

Meanwhile, Daihatsu’s parent company, Toyota, wrote in a separate release to issue its sincere apologies to all stakeholders, including customers, suppliers and dealers, for the inconvenience and concern that it has caused as a result of the procedural irregularities committed by Daihatsu.

“Toyota will fully support Daihatsu not only in reviewing its certification operations but also in making fundamental changes in its corporate culture and management so that Daihatsu can once again be trusted and chosen as a company of choice,” read the release.

“Going forward, we will work with Daihatsu to carefully respond to the concerns of our customers, suppliers, and dealers in a courteous and polite manner. In addition, we will report on measures for revitalisation and transformation to prevent recurrence and on the rectification order in about one month,” it ended.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Learn more:

Toyota Yaris 2023
Toyota Vios 2023
Toyota Corolla 2023
Toyota Camry 2023
Toyota Veloz 2023
Toyota Innova 2023
Toyota Innova Zenix 2023
Toyota Alphard 2023
Toyota Vellfire 2023
Toyota Corolla Cross 2023
Toyota Fortuner 2023
Toyota Harrier 2023
Toyota Hilux 2023
Toyota GR Supra 2023
Toyota Hiace 2023
Toyota GR86 2023
Toyota GR Corolla 2023

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • newme on Jan 16, 2024 at 5:27 pm

    Jepang gov sudah buat keputusan. Malaysia bila lagi?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Dah Menang Semua on Jan 16, 2024 at 5:45 pm

    As expected from DNAA and DNGA laa

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Building cars, profit first on Jan 16, 2024 at 6:01 pm

    Back to work bois

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Scandal_Cheapskate on Jan 16, 2024 at 6:01 pm

    Yet to announce for Perodua models, doesn’t mean no issue.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • mio on Jan 16, 2024 at 6:28 pm

    Japanese Daihatsu should learn from superior Malaysian Perodua how they did not affected by worldwide irregularities and even Sime Darby splurge billions to own P2 through UMW.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 