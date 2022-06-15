In Cars, Daihatsu, Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 June 2022 2:58 pm / 1 comment

Daihatsu Malaysia has launched the 2022 Daihatsu Gran Max Euro 4 minor change, which brings a host of updates to the pick-up and panel van range. This succeeds the Gran Max 1.5L Euro 4 that was launched for the Malaysian market in March last year.

Key updates for the facelifted Gran Max are comprised of infotainment and electrical equipment, the latter bringing power windows for the driver and passenger doors; succeeding the manual-winding mechanism of the previous version, as well as a reverse camera and display.

Infotainment additions to the 2022 Gran Max minor change include a high-resolution, seven-inch touchscreen multimedia double-DIN head unit which runs on Android 10.0. Media sources supported include radio, MP3 audio, auxiliary audio and USB. There is also a fast-charging USB port located in the lower section of the dashboard.

Mechanical specifications are carried over from the Gran Max Euro 4 that was launched last year, which means that the latest model also packs a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine rated at 97 hp and 134 Nm of torque, mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard across both body styles, while the panel van can be optioned with a four-speed automatic.

In the Gran Max 1.5L Euro 4, safety kit includes ABS, VSC, Emergency Signal System (ESS), dual airbags and reverse sensors, while the facelift model here adds the aforementioned reverse camera.

Payload capacity of the Gran Max pick-up is 800 kg while the panel van is rated at 750 kg; the cargo bay of the pick-up measures 2,480 mm long with 360 mm-tall walls, equipped with 20 rope hooks for securing cargo. Meanwhile, the panel van’s cargo bay is 2,075 mm long, and ground clearance is 620 mm. Both sides have 815 mm sliding doors for access.

The 2022 Daihatsu Gran Max Euro 4 minor change line-up starts from RM74,498 for the pick-up version with the five-speed manual transmission, RM74,736 for the panel van (MT) and up to RM78,836 for the panel van with automatic transmission. Prices are on-the-road without insurance, and are effective June 2022.