Daihatsu Cast and Toyota Pixis Joy kei cars recalled for defective power door locks – 322,740 units affected

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / January 24 2024 1:56 pm

Several days after receiving a rectification order from Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT), Daihatsu has issued a recall for the Cast and Toyota Pixis Joy. Previously, both models were reported to the MLIT as possibly being non-compliant with standards, but following an investigation, it was now determined that a recall is necessary. At the time of writing, the Cast and Pixis Joy are absent from Daihatsu and Toyota’s official Japanese websites.

According to an official release (Toyota also issued a similar one), the defect affecting these models involve the power door lock, which may activate during a collision due to insufficient verification of the door lock operation in the event of a side collision.

As a result, all doors may become locked during a collision, requiring additional time to rescue occupants. The fix requires the driver’s side door lock of all affected vehicles to be replaced with corrective parts, and the key operation method described in the owner’s manual will also need to be corrected.

“As it will take time to supply the corrective parts, provisional measures will be carried out for customers who request it to prevent the doors from locking during a collision. These measures will render the key unusable for operating the door lock and restrict it to remote control operation only. Customers will then be notified once corrective parts have been prepared for replacement,” the release read.

For the Daihatsu Cast, 239,616 units of the model type DBA-LA250S, 5BA-LA250S and 3BA-LA250S produced between August 31, 2015 and June 9, 2023 are involved in the recall. Additionally, 48,530 units with the model type DBA-LA260S, 5BA-LA260S and 3BA-LA260S made between the same period are also affected.

As for the Toyota Pixis Joy, 28,324 units manufactured between August 31, 2016 and June 9, 2023 of the model type DBA-LA250A, 5BA-LA250A and 3BA-LA250A are subject to the same recall, along with 6,270 units of model type DBA-LA260A, 5BA-LA260A and 3BA-LA260A produced in the same period. No Perodua models derived from Daihatsu ones – like the Ativa (based on the Rocky) – were mentioned in the latest announcement.

