Daihatsu resumes shipments of Move Canbus, Rocky Hybrid, Toyota Raize Hybrid after green light from MLIT

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By /

Daihatsu resumes shipments of Move Canbus, Rocky Hybrid, Toyota Raize Hybrid after green light from MLIT

Daihatsu has announced it has resumed shipments of Move Canbus, Rocky Hybrid and Toyota Raize Hybrid which were previously suspended by Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT) due to non-compliance with standards set by regulators.

In a release, the carmaker said the MLIT confirmed the three aforementioned models met the standards of the country’s Road Transport Vehicle Act following witness testing. These cars were embroiled in the company’s safety test scandal that came to light in 2023.

At the time, investigations revealed the company had falsified safety test results for more than 30 years, with irregularities found in 64 models, including some that are discontinued.

On that mention, Daihatsu revealed in the same release that four models whose production has already ended have been confirmed to comply with regulatory standards. These include the Daihatsu Move Conte and Applause as well as the Toyota Pixis Space and iQ.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Learn more:

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard’s strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Dah Menang Semua on Apr 19, 2024 at 5:33 pm

    Jepunis gotta learn from Msian
    P2 knows never needed to halt
    Is why they higher 2024 target

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 