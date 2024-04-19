Daihatsu resumes shipments of Move Canbus, Rocky Hybrid, Toyota Raize Hybrid after green light from MLIT

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Gerard Lye / April 19 2024 5:06 pm

Daihatsu has announced it has resumed shipments of Move Canbus, Rocky Hybrid and Toyota Raize Hybrid which were previously suspended by Japan’s ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism (MLIT) due to non-compliance with standards set by regulators.

In a release, the carmaker said the MLIT confirmed the three aforementioned models met the standards of the country’s Road Transport Vehicle Act following witness testing. These cars were embroiled in the company’s safety test scandal that came to light in 2023.

At the time, investigations revealed the company had falsified safety test results for more than 30 years, with irregularities found in 64 models, including some that are discontinued.

On that mention, Daihatsu revealed in the same release that four models whose production has already ended have been confirmed to comply with regulatory standards. These include the Daihatsu Move Conte and Applause as well as the Toyota Pixis Space and iQ.

