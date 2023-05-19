In Cars, Daihatsu, International News, Toyota / By Paul Tan / 19 May 2023 10:40 pm / 1 comment

Following the earlier incident of an improper R95 certification process for the DNGA-based cars including the Vios, Axia and Yaris Cross, Daihatsu conducted an internal inspection of its certification operations. The inspection has unveiled another case of an improper certification done, this time involving the Toyota Raize hybrid and Daihatsu Rocky hybrid.

It involves the UN R135 test, where a pole resembling a utility pole or similar object is impacted against the side of the vehicle. In this test, left and right tests must be performed, and the test data must be submitted. What happened was the passenger side test was done properly, but for the driver side test, Daihatsu submitted the passenger side test data instead of the drier side test data.

A total of 78440 cars are affected consisting of 22,329 units of the Rocky hybrid and 56,111 units of the Raize hybrid. As you know there is a lease-only Perodua Ativa Hybrid here in Malaysia that is closer to a Daihatsu fully imported from Japan than a local manufactured Ativa, but we’re not sure if it is affected as Perodua was not mentioned anywhere in the press releases. The Raize/Rocky/Ativa also has a Subaru-badged sibling called the Subaru Rex, but it wasn’t mentioned either. But unlike the Rocky and Raize, the Rex is only offered with a 1.2 litre normally aspirated engine – no e-Smart Hybrid for the Subaru.

Sales of both the Toyota and Daihatsu models have been suspended for now. Daihatsu and Toyota are still in the midst of confirming their next steps and will share more news as it becomes available.