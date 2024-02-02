2024 Toyota Hilux facelift gets 48V mild-hybrid 2.8 litre turbodiesel powertrain – 6-10% better efficiency

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / February 2 2024 10:37 am

Toyota has unveiled the facelifted Hilux which now gets a mild-hybrid powertrain for selected 4X4 double-cab variants in Australia, in addition to styling updates for the ubiquitous pick-up truck model.

According to Toyota Australia, the 48-volt system aids engine smoothness and economy, the latter improved by approximately 6% to 10% relative to the current iteration of the Hilux, depending on variant.

On the 2024 Hilux, its 48-volt system is comprised of a motor generator, 48-volt battery, and a DC-DC converter which enables the use of a stop-start system, says Toyota, as well as enhancing drivability and fuel efficiency while at the same time reducing noise, vibrations and harshness. Variants that receive the 48-volt mild-hybrid system also get Multi-Terrain Select as standard.

Details revealed earlier by Toyota state that the 48-volt mild-hybrid system contributes 16 PS and 65 Nm with a belt-integrated starter-generator, mated to the diesel engine that outputs 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 rpm to 2,800 rpm. More about the mild-hybrid Hilux powertrain, here.

In terms of exterior styling, the 2024 Hilux gets a revised grille and front bumper that combines to form an octagonal grille, a trapezoidal lower section and out bumper section to form the updated front fascia. In Australia, the mild-hybrid Hilux will arrive in showrooms in March this year.

In Malaysia, the Toyota Hilux was most recently updated in 2023 in GR Sport form, which received an uprated 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine, up 20 PS and 50 Nm from before, to 224 PS and 550 Nm.

Here, the Hilux GR Sport does not get the Australian market GR Sport‘s more aggressive exterior with its wider tracks (by 140 mm in front and 155 mm at the rear) and redesigned suspension components, thought the six-speed automatic transmission, part-time four-wheel drive system, automatic limited-slip differential, rear differential lock and Active Traction Control (A-TRC) are retained.

Given that improved fuel consumption is always welcome, would you buy an electrified Toyota Hilux if it came to Malaysia?

GALLERY: 2024 Toyota Hilux Hybrid, European market

