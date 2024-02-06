Geely launches 11 low earth-orbit satellites for self-driving cars – network now at 20, aiming for 72 by 2025

Geely said it has launched 11 low-earth orbit satellites last week to support more accurate navigation for autonomous vehicles. The satellites, launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center is Sichuan, was the Chinese automaker’s second dispatch following the nine units it sent up in June last year.

The units are part of company’s ambitious Geely Future Mobility Constellation network, a commercial initiative to integrate communication, navigation and remote sensing within a single satellite network. The company plans to have 72 satellites in orbit by 2025 before eventually reaching a full constellation strength of 240 satellites.

In addition to providing high-precision positioning support for self-driving cars, Geely said its network will also serve other commercial functions such as connectivity to the consumer electronics sector, among others. The satellites have AI remote sensing function and are capable of providing clear high-resolution remote sensing imaging.

Development of the programme began in 2021, when the company obtained the license to begin the commercial manufacturing of satellites. In October that year, its subsidiary company Geespace began production of the satellites at its plant in Taizhou, Zhejiang province.

