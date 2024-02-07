RM5 rebate for digital driving license renewal, from now till Dec 31 – RM20 charge for printed physical slip

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / February 7 2024 5:54 pm

Last month, the transport ministry announced online renewal of driving license and road tax via the MyJPJ app from February 1. Now, the JPJ has released more details, including how to get an RM5 rebate for online lesen renewal.

Valid from February 1 till December 31 this year, the RM5 rebate will be given to those who apply/renew their lesen without a physical print (e-LMM). The licenses included are the application of Lesen Memandu

Percubaan (PDL), the application of Lesen Memandu Kompeten (CDL), and the renewal of the CDL. Vocational licenses are excluded from this ‘promo’. One can only enjoy the RM5 e-LMM rebate once in this interim period.

New road tax (left), driving licence slip (right)

In a move to push motorists towards digital services, the rebate is only for those who apply/renew e-LMM without a physical printed slip. By the way, if you want a physical lesen, it’s now a paper slip instead of the plastic card that we’re familiar with. When needed, you will have to produce the slip along with your expired lesen card. Those using e-LMM can just show the MyJPJ app to the officer.

If you opted for e-LMM and the digital display mode, and have received the RM5 rebate, but want a physical slip, you’ll have to pay RM20 for the latter – think of this as a ‘reprint fee’. So, are you OK with having your lesen and road tax solely in an app, or do you want something physical? More on the new digital road tax and lesen from JPJ here.

