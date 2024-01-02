New digital road tax, driving licence formats, online renewal fr Feb – no more physical sticker, card fr Feb

The transport ministry has announced the next phase of its digitalisation plan, which will see several initiatives being rolled out in 2024. In the first phase, the ministry made it possible for Malaysian private vehicle owners to view their digital vehicle road tax (e-LKM) and driving licence (e-LLM) via the JPJ Portal or MyJPJ app from February 10, 2023.
This year, the ministry says the public will be able to renew their driving licence and vehicle’s road tax digitally via the MyJPJ app from February 1, 2024. In an official release, transport minister Anthony Loke said this will be carried out in phases, beginning with Malaysian private vehicle owners. He added online renewals of road tax and driving licence will save time and cost, while also reducing physical queues at JPJ counters.
To encourage the public to opt for a digital driving licence, a RM5 rebate will be provided to those who renew their driving licence from February 1, 2024 until the end of the year (December 31, 2024). The rebate will only be provided to those who choose e-LLM during renewal at JPJ counters, the mySIKAP portal, the MyJPJ app or any JPJ partner (Pos Malaysia and MyEG).
What if you still prefer a physical road tax and driving licence? Well, the transport ministry says the JPJ is aware that there are some who aren’t ready for digitalisation and will continue to provide physical versions of these documents in the interim.
However, the physical driving licence and road tax issued will take a new form. Where the previous road tax was a disc you stuck on your windshield, the new one will be a paper document with the relevant details. The ministry says motorists are not required to display this new road tax on their windscreens, and they can merely keep it in their cars if needed. Alternatively, you could just rely on the MyJPJ app for access to your vehicle’s road tax.
Similarly, if you prefer your driving licence in physical form, it will be issued as a paper slip rather than the plastic card that we’re all familiar with. Even so, you’ll need to present the slip and the expired card (says so in the example format). With an e-LMM, you just need to show the app.
Are you happy that you’ll soon be able to renew your driving licence and vehicle’s road tax online? Share your thoughts on the transport ministry’s and road transport department’s initiatives in the comments below.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.
Comments
The challenge of not having a physical card are the registration counters at gov offices themselves who request for a an ID and typically driving license (which they retain) in exchange for a pass… can this be digitised too?
Now all must use phone camera to take a snapshot of your ID for visitation registration, security forbidden to retain keep in custody your ID card while you are visiting there premises.
Why force us to keep a useless gomen data theft app on our phones? Look at the one-time use MySejahtera. I bet nobody has that useless app on their phones anymore
More interested in EV roadtax structure.
Is “paper slip” recognizable when we rent a car while travelling oversea? Proper physical card is the way to go. SMH…
We all knew you are providing fake mesian driving id at oz
Mere “paper slips” for road tax and driving license? Good luck when crossing our borders.. or when trying to rent a car overseas. Tony 67 is really outdoing his own stupidity year after year. So next time whenever we need to register our entry into buildings, we’ll have to give our IC (which isn’t legal) instead of the paper slip driving license?
have you guys ever though about those who need to drive overseas? i still need a physical license man to drive overseas
What about those converting from a “P” license to a full license? Those could not be done online previously
hmm…..how to enter those neighborhoods that required security clearance?
Foresee issues when going SG, TH, or road trip to other countries.
Am not far sighted. Need dough to pay off crony app developer
Already getting nothing from gov but paying so much in taxes everywhere.
Now this RM5 discount also cannot get cause my car roadtax expiring on 20th Jan.
So can I drive around without roadtax waiting Feb 1st to renew my roadtax?
Can! Just include some folded bills when handing over your lesen
Didn’t know that you need license and road tax to drive here…
Where is the civilian or customer hotline?
If we were forced into digitization and the Police Force does not wish to co-operate into the same digitization that JPJ is pushing for, what can we as common citizen do?
There is still a very wide contradiction from the Police Force, being they just do not wish to do extra work, and demanded the civilians to prove our driving license and road tax instead! What is the government going to do about this contradiction, mainly because its always the Police Force that is causing all the trouble when there is roadblocks and civilians are all baffled on what these officers would say and do. They just keep repeating, “We Police, we are not JPJ, we special”.
So why are there so many contradicting systems to begin with? And ultimately what is the point of digitization if not to better smooth out old processes?