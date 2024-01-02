New digital road tax, driving licence formats, online renewal fr Feb – no more physical sticker, card fr Feb

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 2 2024 12:27 pm

The transport ministry has announced the next phase of its digitalisation plan, which will see several initiatives being rolled out in 2024. In the first phase, the ministry made it possible for Malaysian private vehicle owners to view their digital vehicle road tax (e-LKM) and driving licence (e-LLM) via the JPJ Portal or MyJPJ app from February 10, 2023.

This year, the ministry says the public will be able to renew their driving licence and vehicle’s road tax digitally via the MyJPJ app from February 1, 2024. In an official release, transport minister Anthony Loke said this will be carried out in phases, beginning with Malaysian private vehicle owners. He added online renewals of road tax and driving licence will save time and cost, while also reducing physical queues at JPJ counters.

To encourage the public to opt for a digital driving licence, a RM5 rebate will be provided to those who renew their driving licence from February 1, 2024 until the end of the year (December 31, 2024). The rebate will only be provided to those who choose e-LLM during renewal at JPJ counters, the mySIKAP portal, the MyJPJ app or any JPJ partner (Pos Malaysia and MyEG).

New road tax (left), driving licence slip (right)

What if you still prefer a physical road tax and driving licence? Well, the transport ministry says the JPJ is aware that there are some who aren’t ready for digitalisation and will continue to provide physical versions of these documents in the interim.

However, the physical driving licence and road tax issued will take a new form. Where the previous road tax was a disc you stuck on your windshield, the new one will be a paper document with the relevant details. The ministry says motorists are not required to display this new road tax on their windscreens, and they can merely keep it in their cars if needed. Alternatively, you could just rely on the MyJPJ app for access to your vehicle’s road tax.

MyJPJ online road tax and driving licence renewal process; click to enlarge

Similarly, if you prefer your driving licence in physical form, it will be issued as a paper slip rather than the plastic card that we’re all familiar with. Even so, you’ll need to present the slip and the expired card (says so in the example format). With an e-LMM, you just need to show the app.

Are you happy that you’ll soon be able to renew your driving licence and vehicle’s road tax online? Share your thoughts on the transport ministry’s and road transport department’s initiatives in the comments below.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.