Yes, you read that right. JPJ is working towards online renewal for driving license and road tax. No more queuing up at their offices or at the post office! This was teased by transport minister Anthony Loke yesterday, when he paid a visit to JPJ Negeri Sembilan.
In a Facebook post from yesterday night, Loke said that he visited JPJ Negeri Sembilan with the road transport department’s director-general Datuk Zailani Haji Hashim after an event in Seremban, where Loke is the MP. He observed that JPJ has added new kiosks at branches nationwide to ease the renewal of road tax and lesen, and to reduce congestion at counters. He added that operation hours for these kiosks will extend beyond office hours.
“The digitalisation process at JPJ will not stop at the level of kiosks, but we will continue to work towards offering online services,” Loke added. “Imagine renewing lesen and road tax via an app on your smartphone – how easy and fast? Yes, JPJ is working towards that!” the returning MoT minister added.
This piece of good news comes hot on the heels of Loke promising a “big change” in the quality of road tax stickers, which has received complaints from the public for many years. “I know that many have complained about quality of road tax stickers. This issue is in our attention and a big change will be implemented this year,” he said earlier this week.
“Our main agenda is to simplify things for the rakyat and I don’t want to see people in long queues at JPJ offices, which troubles them,” he added, declaring that the main agenda for JPJ this year is to implement digitalisation in its core services to the rakyat.
Comments
Now this is what I call progress.
Good job Loke. Online renewal for licenses and road taxes is the way to go. Focus on the rakyat, not on the opposition like some other PH and BN ministers.
Improve the webpage is good enough, no need another mobile APP which take up phone space and try hard to catch the location, counters within the AC room already reduced the congestion, because the crowd is trying their best on downloading the app and try catching the location outside.
I can’t stop laughing when you say mobile apps take up phone space. Now we live in an era which we use smartphone more often. Downloading a simple apps wont cause you much space. You think game Ah?
No need to sub sub to my e z lah.
Wayang kuat…why car prices are increasing when RM is stronger? Or PH is increasing car taxes silently to car makers?
Orang buat kerja you say wayang kuat. You say easy. Why don’t you do? What have you done to the society besides complaining? Why don’t you ask for free car? Dumb guy. RM is stronger so car must drop 50% ke? Go see RM strong by how much la dumb guy. What you know about economy? Buta buta comment. So wait one day RM weak again car price increase you complain lagi kan? Bdoh to the next level.
How ‘stronger’ is RM? Compared to 2 months ago? Was it as strong as 5 years ago? If yes, only then we talk.
And, do you think with a sudden increase in RM value against SGD or USD by 20% overnight, the general public will ‘feel’ the rool-over effect immediately?
Hari ini kahwin esok terus dapat anak ke?
Because your gaji salary is low. Work harder please.
Should change the whole system that is based on engine capacity…
Plz standardised the number plate and issued by jpj only to curb illegal use.