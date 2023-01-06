In Local News / By Danny Tan / 6 January 2023 1:15 pm / 11 comments

Yes, you read that right. JPJ is working towards online renewal for driving license and road tax. No more queuing up at their offices or at the post office! This was teased by transport minister Anthony Loke yesterday, when he paid a visit to JPJ Negeri Sembilan.

In a Facebook post from yesterday night, Loke said that he visited JPJ Negeri Sembilan with the road transport department’s director-general Datuk Zailani Haji Hashim after an event in Seremban, where Loke is the MP. He observed that JPJ has added new kiosks at branches nationwide to ease the renewal of road tax and lesen, and to reduce congestion at counters. He added that operation hours for these kiosks will extend beyond office hours.

“The digitalisation process at JPJ will not stop at the level of kiosks, but we will continue to work towards offering online services,” Loke added. “Imagine renewing lesen and road tax via an app on your smartphone – how easy and fast? Yes, JPJ is working towards that!” the returning MoT minister added.

This piece of good news comes hot on the heels of Loke promising a “big change” in the quality of road tax stickers, which has received complaints from the public for many years. “I know that many have complained about quality of road tax stickers. This issue is in our attention and a big change will be implemented this year,” he said earlier this week.

“Our main agenda is to simplify things for the rakyat and I don’t want to see people in long queues at JPJ offices, which troubles them,” he added, declaring that the main agenda for JPJ this year is to implement digitalisation in its core services to the rakyat.