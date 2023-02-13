In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 February 2023 11:34 am / 39 comments

The move to end the use of the road tax sticker (lesen kenderaan motor, or LKM) and a physical driving licence (lesen memandu Malaysia, or LMM) is expected to save the government a considerable sum each year in printing costs. Transport minister Anthony Loke said it is estimated that the switch to digital licences will save the road transport department (JPJ) RM96 million a year.

He said that JPJ would channel the savings into the digitalisation process. “This will be used to upgrade the system,” he said. He added that going digital with the road tax and driver’s licence will save motorists time, due to there no longer being a need to go to a JPJ outlet or post office for renewals. It will also significantly reduce crowds at JPJ offices.

Loke said that the change was not inconsequential, given that there are more than a million road tax renewals across the country being carried out every month. “For example, in February 2022 alone there were 1.1 million renewals, while in March the number of road tax renewals totaled 1.6 million. On average, the number of renewals a month is about 1.5 million,” he said.

“With digitalisation, we can reduce the traffic in JPJ offices by around 80%, because out of the total, 80% of renewals are for private vehicles. For the public, the savings will be with time,” he said at the press conference announcing the switch last Friday.

Aside from online payment, Loke said that motorists can also utilise the 200 JPJ kiosks available nationwide to pay for their road tax or driving licence, with the only difference being that they no longer need to print out a physical copy of the documents, just the receipt for the payment

As of February 10, displaying the road tax sticker on your vehicle is no longer mandatory (for certain classes). You can still obtain an LKM sticker, but your JPJ-issued documents are now in the system. One can download the MyJPJ mobile app and “store” the road tax and lesen there, although this is not mandatory – FAQ here.