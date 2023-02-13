The move to end the use of the road tax sticker (lesen kenderaan motor, or LKM) and a physical driving licence (lesen memandu Malaysia, or LMM) is expected to save the government a considerable sum each year in printing costs. Transport minister Anthony Loke said it is estimated that the switch to digital licences will save the road transport department (JPJ) RM96 million a year.
He said that JPJ would channel the savings into the digitalisation process. “This will be used to upgrade the system,” he said. He added that going digital with the road tax and driver’s licence will save motorists time, due to there no longer being a need to go to a JPJ outlet or post office for renewals. It will also significantly reduce crowds at JPJ offices.
Loke said that the change was not inconsequential, given that there are more than a million road tax renewals across the country being carried out every month. “For example, in February 2022 alone there were 1.1 million renewals, while in March the number of road tax renewals totaled 1.6 million. On average, the number of renewals a month is about 1.5 million,” he said.
“With digitalisation, we can reduce the traffic in JPJ offices by around 80%, because out of the total, 80% of renewals are for private vehicles. For the public, the savings will be with time,” he said at the press conference announcing the switch last Friday.
Aside from online payment, Loke said that motorists can also utilise the 200 JPJ kiosks available nationwide to pay for their road tax or driving licence, with the only difference being that they no longer need to print out a physical copy of the documents, just the receipt for the payment
As of February 10, displaying the road tax sticker on your vehicle is no longer mandatory (for certain classes). You can still obtain an LKM sticker, but your JPJ-issued documents are now in the system. One can download the MyJPJ mobile app and “store” the road tax and lesen there, although this is not mandatory – FAQ here.
Comments
Duit penjimatan dari mencetak tu boleh laa digunakan untuk offset kehilangan pendapatan jika cukai jalan dihapuskan. Tak boleh hapuskan pun takpa. Atleast kurangkan walaupun 10%
Review balik pun takpa.. skrg ni nilai roadtax bergantung pada saiz enjin, bukan kuasa enjin.
Perodua Myvi 1.5 sama harga roadtax dgn Honda Civic 1.5TC.. mana adil, orang kaya pun bayar roadtax sama dgn org pertengahan..
Surprising !!!
RM96 mil
If RM80 average per r/tax
So only 1.2 mil cars paying r/tax!!!
How come got 2mil cars on the hway???
You know RM96 million is saving from printing cost right? What kind of printer and road tax material do you use to cost RM80 per road tax?
WRONG!
Over 50% of RM4bil collected from roadtax every year. So if follow your logic, deriving RM2bil with RM80 gets 25mil vehicles!
Monday, 13 Feb 2023 (TheStar)
The Transport Minister said the department had an annual revenue of some RM4bil and half of it was from road tax collection.
It’s per month so 1.2M X 12 months
roadtax perlu dikekalkan. kalau tidak, semua beli hailak dan kereta besar besar buat trafik jam.
Abang , kalau cukai jalan dihapuskan , banyak orang akan tak beli insuran kenderaan sbb insuran mesti aktif sblm boleh renew cukai jalan. Skrg 1.6L dan kebawah pun dah kurangkan smpi ~RM90 zaman Badawi. Berapa nk kurang lg ?? 10% pun kurang RM9 je. Apa beza? Bayar setahun skali.
Some cronies will not be happy, but we are happy that they are not happy
Padan muka Kroni pegi jual burger jer lah.
Those cronies are eventually you and me my fren. Our pension fund our unit trusts some GLC or state GLC who invested in that crony. Heck, that announcement wipe 2B of market value crony company.
You can wipe off that smirk on your face now
is just a switching of cronies. there will always be cronies.
The crony that’s making the e-lesen app will be happy. Bet you’re happy that PH cronies are happy too
Bye2 MyEG and Iris. Next,stop printing money.
Cronies blh gi mampus. Tahniah YB Anthony Loke, this was quite a controversial move to make but it’s for the greater good in the long run.
So are you passing the savings to the people?
Save 100 juta..BUT..upgrade menteris cars to tiptop Vellfires to enrich Spanco or crony company.Where got channel to rakyat ?
Wayang je…
By right menteris should get top range X70 less germen taxes.YAB Anwar,does this make sense? U dont need your daughter to advise u on this simple matter,right..MR PM ?
Lets walk the talk.
Save money is good, please pass on the savings to the rakyat, whom is actually your paymaster as well.
Read properly… he just say “save money from printing roadtax” . Who say the overall solution is cheaper? App free kah?
As long as you are happy with your saving JPJ.
Around 100mill/year for r/tax printing cost (paper, printer, ink, etc)
yearly around 18mill cars @ roadtax printed.
Cost : Rm5.50/car for printing purposes
Questions :
i. who bear the printing cost all this while? Included in the road tax ke?
ii. IF included, why not pass back the money to user? (Lower tax maybe)
iii. All this while, whose collect the 100mill? paper company? printer company?
iv. Statement quoted “Transport minister Anthony Loke said it is estimated that the switch to digital licences will save the road transport department (JPJ) RM96 million a year” its not saved, but extra 100mil because of no printing cost :)
my honest opinion only.
Please review road tax pricing also la… A 1.6L proton car equals to 1.6L Mercedes car.. we already live in 2023, so how come a road tax for a proton is equal to Mercedes.
Road tax is road tax. Income tax is income tax. Why drive Mercedes must get taxed more? They already pay a big tax when they bought the car. Furthermore it’s always the 1.6 Proton that is hogging the overtaking lane on highways.
THANK YOU for this follow-up article that clears up all our confusion. At least now everyone DONT need to worry if their data, phone, etc dont work. Also, if we let our family member drive our cars, we also dont need to worry! I’m peeling my roadtax stickers from all my cars now.
Very good. It will also generate less rubbish.
“It will also significantly reduce crowds at JPJ offices.” Sounds like something we should have had back during the pandemic
each year rm96mil for printing and suppy, untongnya get the contract ….
how much cost of printing ink + sticker? so expensive to print?
mcm make no sense
wonder how much is the cost to maintain the app/system. Some companies fail to factor in the maintenance, subscriptions, cyber security, etc etc.
save RM96mil from printing road tax kah?
How much you need to spend on the app? and maintenance of the app?
And how you repurpose the workforce now they are 80% free?
How about foreigners with a Malaysian license? This hasn’t been answered yet?
And I doubt that Thai police has access to Malaysian databases, so we would need an international license to drive a vehicle in Thailand then?
I hope digitalization isn’t leading us strictly to the globalist goals.
Of mega quakes & Carbon emissions laws, eg. 3 Km rule (can only drive within 3 Km fr home if limit is exceeded) -laws currently passed in some European cities, obeying WEF rules. It’s known that the deadly quakes in Turkey & other ‘weather-related’ disasters world-wide aren’t natural, but man-made -to bring about the ‘great reset’. It’s believed these agendas, including C19, are failing; for it destroys lives & economies. The Almighty will prevent mega destructions in M’sia & saves M’sia.
Yes it reduce the printing cost. But still im paying for road tax as it is. Should be giving some discount for users too. Not benefit by them
Good…very proactive.
Maybe part of the printing cost is someone additional cost aka extra income previously
How much are the apps, scanning gadgets and other hidden costs?
I trust it is not about the MYR96M printing cost. It lost more in JPJ revenue for those misused stickers for high rate road tax! Billions can be recovered with this new digitalisation!
Tak payah pakai otak semua pakai app ini app itu baik dia pergi jual mee sup
Next app untuk masuk jamban awam