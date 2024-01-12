Digital road tax and driving licence: If phone is dead, how? Can show screenshot or print? JPJ answers

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / January 12 2024 1:56 pm

The move to a digital driver’s license is among the latest in the Malaysian government’s moves in digitalisation, which, together with vehicle road tax, can be renewed digitally via the MyJPJ mobile app from February 1 this year.

In an interview with Nasional FM (click here for video) recorded on Thursday (January 11), road transport department (JPJ) director of vehicle licensing Abdul Rahman Emang Anyie explains in the interview the changes that come with the implementation of digital road tax and driver’s licenses.

The road transport department fields all manner of feedback, says Abdul Rahman, and among them are anticipated scenarios such as when a motorist arrives at a roadblock. In that instance, the digital license is sufficient, and if the motorist prefers to hold a physical copy of their driver’s license, they will need to show the new format license that is the printed slip, along with their expired physical card.

What if it has been a long day, and one’s mobile phone has run out of battery or is otherwise out of order? JPJ personnel will have a device to check on a motorist’s license simply by checking against their NRIC number, said Abdul Rahman.

In terms of road tax, it is no longer mandatory to display a physical copy of the road tax sticker on one’s vehicle windscreen, effective February 10 last year. Where enforcement of road tax compliance – such as at roadblocks – is concerned, the vehicle’s number plate is all that is required, just like how a licensed driver’s IC is enough for the checking of their driver’s license, Abdul Rahman said in the interview.

Abdul Rahman also addresses the public’s concerns in terms of consistency between agencies, such as the JPJ and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in enforcement, and he says that the procedures as stated have been communicated to and are understood by these enforcement agencies.

The move to a digital form of road tax (lesen kenderaan motor, or LKM) is also due to prior feedback, in particular referring to the replacing of road tax stickers which motorists have found to be difficult to remove, and can leave residue on their vehicles’ windscreens after removal.

Digitalisation of services also help to reduce the long queues encountered at JPJ counters, where motorists would historically have had to be in order to renew the road tax for their vehicles. As with other digitalisation measures, the digital method for road tax is in addition to existing methods of engaging the services of the JPJ, such as with Pos Malaysia, JPJ kiosks, and more.

Going digital also has financial benefits for the road transport department; doing so will also save the JPJ RM96 million a year, transport minister Anthony Loke said last February.

What have your experiences been so far with the digital road tax and driver’s license, dear readers? Has it been as seamless as planned? Let us know in the comments.

