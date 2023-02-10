In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 February 2023 11:11 am / 19 comments

It’s no longer mandatory to display a road tax sticker on your vehicle’s windscreen, and this is effective today, February 10. This is because road tax (lesen kenderaan motor, LKM) and our driving license are going digital, and Malaysians only need to show the digital versions on the JPJ app via phone.

This big shift was announced today by transport minister Anthony Loke, who first talked about online renewal of road tax and lesen last month, as well as the digitalisation of JPJ’s core services.

The in-house pilot project starts today, and motorists can display e-LKM (road tax) and e-LMM (lesen) via the JPJ public portal or the MyJPJ mobile app. To go along with this, Section 20 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) which says that LKM has to be stuck and displayed on the vehicle will no longer be enforced for categories in phase one.

Phase one involves individual private vehicles, including motorcycles, for Malaysian citizens. However, there are various categories of drivers and vehicles that will still need to have physical road tax stickers and lesen – the list is below.

“I welcome all drivers and vehicle owners to switch to the digital platform. With digitalisation, the congestion and long queues at JPJ counters will lessen, and this will increase productivity and the comfort of the rakyat,” Loke said, adding that for those who are not ready to go soft copy, you can still obtain and display the physical road tax, and use the physical lesen during the interim period.

To start, motorists have to register for an account at JPJ’s portal or the MyJPJ app, which can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery. Open the app and show your documents when needed.

What happens during road blocks and the digital road tax is not with me?

Loke stressed that there will always be enforcement and action taken against anyone who drives without valid LKM and LMM. However, authorities will be moving away from roadblocks and instead will adopt digital methods of enforcement.

Loke says a ‘gadget’ will be used to check cars as they pass by. Checks will also be done based on IC number (for driving license) and number plate (for road tax), so there’s no need to worry about how to provide the digital road tax if you are driving someone else’s car.

When will this system be implemented?

Loke says the system is already effective today. We tried out the MyJPJ app and we managed to get our digital driving license as well as a list of number plates registered to our user. The expiry date of the insurance policy is also listed.

Initially when we tried to register, we got a message that we had already registered. This was when we realised MyJPJ appears to be a front end for the MySIKAP system as when we requested to reset our lost password, we got an email from MySIKAP. Once we reset our password, we managed to login.

I have more questions on this new system, how can I get more info?

Queries can be directed to JPJ’s email at [email protected], or the department’s hotline at 03-2724 2522. Before you ask, it’s better to go to the FAQ section on JPJ’s website first.

What do you think of this “no more physical road tax” move? RIP, dodgy sticker.