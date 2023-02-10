It’s no longer mandatory to display a road tax sticker on your vehicle’s windscreen, and this is effective today, February 10. This is because road tax (lesen kenderaan motor, LKM) and our driving license are going digital, and Malaysians only need to show the digital versions on the JPJ app via phone.
This big shift was announced today by transport minister Anthony Loke, who first talked about online renewal of road tax and lesen last month, as well as the digitalisation of JPJ’s core services.
The in-house pilot project starts today, and motorists can display e-LKM (road tax) and e-LMM (lesen) via the JPJ public portal or the MyJPJ mobile app. To go along with this, Section 20 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) which says that LKM has to be stuck and displayed on the vehicle will no longer be enforced for categories in phase one.
Phase one involves individual private vehicles, including motorcycles, for Malaysian citizens. However, there are various categories of drivers and vehicles that will still need to have physical road tax stickers and lesen – the list is below.
“I welcome all drivers and vehicle owners to switch to the digital platform. With digitalisation, the congestion and long queues at JPJ counters will lessen, and this will increase productivity and the comfort of the rakyat,” Loke said, adding that for those who are not ready to go soft copy, you can still obtain and display the physical road tax, and use the physical lesen during the interim period.
To start, motorists have to register for an account at JPJ’s portal or the MyJPJ app, which can be downloaded from the App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei App Gallery. Open the app and show your documents when needed.
What happens during road blocks and the digital road tax is not with me?
Loke stressed that there will always be enforcement and action taken against anyone who drives without valid LKM and LMM. However, authorities will be moving away from roadblocks and instead will adopt digital methods of enforcement.
Loke says a ‘gadget’ will be used to check cars as they pass by. Checks will also be done based on IC number (for driving license) and number plate (for road tax), so there’s no need to worry about how to provide the digital road tax if you are driving someone else’s car.
When will this system be implemented?
Loke says the system is already effective today. We tried out the MyJPJ app and we managed to get our digital driving license as well as a list of number plates registered to our user. The expiry date of the insurance policy is also listed.
Initially when we tried to register, we got a message that we had already registered. This was when we realised MyJPJ appears to be a front end for the MySIKAP system as when we requested to reset our lost password, we got an email from MySIKAP. Once we reset our password, we managed to login.
I have more questions on this new system, how can I get more info?
Queries can be directed to JPJ’s email at [email protected], or the department’s hotline at 03-2724 2522. Before you ask, it’s better to go to the FAQ section on JPJ’s website first.
What do you think of this “no more physical road tax” move? RIP, dodgy sticker.
Comments
What I’m driving / riding someone else car or motorbike
Isnt that wasting time especially during road block when police or jpj need to check roadtax? U need to open the app and show them through fon? Its easier and faster job for them to just by looking at it on windscreen to check expired roadtax.
Not relevant at all this idea. And rediculous.
I believe the policy/JPJ roadblock will already have a digital scanning tool. In fact I believe they use this now already – the tool scans the plate number and they will know via the system if the road tax is expired or otherwise.
I love this but one question, what about with rental cars? The solution is the owner must screenshot the road tax and send it to the customer right?
It’s good to go digital but has the authority weed out the teething problem like not every driver is the owner of the vehicle concerned.
Imagine u saw a road block infront and try to on the apps, next moment Police knock on ur window say “Apasal guna phone masa pandu?” Saman
Good idea. However, during and after implementation hopefully the PDRM and JPJ is aware of this newly launched project. It is well known that the government agencies are not informed or ‘miscommunications’ happened resulting in the rakyat becoming the victims.
Unable to register as the system informed that my record existed. [email protected] not accepting email. Email rejected
I hope there is also no longer a need to print the road tax. JPJ can save millions!
They should also allow renewal of road tax directly from the app.
Can’t change password. App always show error. Which subcon made the app again?
anyone tried to see if it working on 10 Feb 2023?
If you try to implement something new, please ensure that your servers, systems, or whatever they called it, can cope with high traffic volumes. If not, people will be frustrated when trying to login or register but the system keeps saying server error.
It doesn’t make sense…can u imagine police roadblock check drivers’ apps one by one making traffic lagi jammmm
If accident, can we check others car road tax validation using the same app? or will they charges for the inquiries?
Wonder what happens when somebody else ie wife, son or parents driving the car. How to show proof then ?
RIP Malaysia’s version of Squid Game.. peeling the road tax off the paper.
There is a lot of problems. Road block will take twice as long. uncle/aunty have to find the app.. if phone is slow/old, u slow slow wait for the app to open. If phone no line, DIE!
Solution: Can screenshot ma. But also got Photoshop ma.. those with higher CC cars will be more than happy to dodge the roadtax of their weekend sports/luxury cars.
Road block ahead, search for app on phone to ready to show eRoad tax (not paying attention), car in front suddenly brake.. CRASH!!!
Road block ahead, found app, load screen pop out message, “Server Maintainance”.
To digitilise is good, but make sure the necessary equipments and method are also ready. Last time, to combine driving license into your IC was implemented but when bump into road block or traffic check, they don’t accepted and blamed us for not having the physical license but the truth was they don’t have the equipment to check. So until the system is truly matured, better to have both.
Remember when the minister said previously there’s going to be improvement on the road tax?
This move is way ahead of it, bravo!
Police can scan vehicle no and autocheck roadtax status. Same time can detect cloned cars