MyJPJ to support online renewal of driving licence and road tax by 2025 – system currently in pilot testing

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / October 2 2023 9:48 am

According to road transport department (JPJ) director-general Datuk Rospiagos Taha, all JPJ-related services are expected to be available on the MyJPJ app by 2025. As reported by Bernama and Sinar Harian, the move is in line with the department’s goal to fully digitalise its services by 2025.

At present, MyJPJ users have access to only a few services, including checking the validity of their driving licence and motor vehicle road tax, individual summons and demerit points as well as the latest vehicle registration numbers.

By 2025, users should be able to renew their driving and vehicle road tax through the app. “However, it all depends on how well the system built on the MyJPJ application works,” said Rospiagos.

“We are currently in an interim phase and in the midst of implementing a pilot project for the renewal of motor vehicle licenses and driver’s licences among JPJ staff to assess the level of stability of the system developed through the application,” he added.

