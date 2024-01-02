Digital road tax in Malaysia – vehicle owner can now share e-LKM road tax with other drivers via MyJPJ app

Starting from today, you can now share your vehicle’s digital road tax (e-LKM) with others via a new function in the MyJPJ. This was announced by the transport ministry as part of the next phase of its digitalisation plan, which also saw changes to the road tax and driving licence formats.
To share your vehicle’s road tax with others, simply log into the MyJPJ app, head over to ‘Profile’ and ‘Motor Vehicle Licence’. At the bottom of the page, tap on ‘Share LKM’ and key in the recipient’s IC number and the duration that the road tax will be shared. A security code will be shown which must be shared with the recipient.
On the recipient’s end, head on over to ‘Profile’ and refresh the page to see the shared road tax. Tap on that and key in the security code and the road tax will be activated and successfully shared. In an official release, the ministry said the system will remove any record of the road tax being shared if it isn’t activated within 24 hours.
Now, why would you need to do something like this? Well, the digital road tax is tied to the vehicle owner’s MyJPJ account, so others don’t have access to it. Additionally, this system also means there’s no need to display a road tax disc on the windscreen.
If you were to lend your car to someone else, there’s no way for the borrower to have your car’s road tax available in the event the authorities request for it, like at a roadblock for instance. With the new sharing function, the borrower would have your car’s road tax in their MyJPJ app.
Why not just use a screenshot of the digital road tax? It’s possible that a screenshot can be edited, and viewing the digital road tax in the MyJPJ app would be more “official” and prevents fraud. We’re checking with the road transport department on its stance on this and will update this page.
Comments
absoltuely useless function.
why need to share the roadtax info? isnt he the one that said that law enforcement should have the access to the roadtax status?
The onus is on law enforcement officer to prove that the car does not have valid road tax.
just use ONLY the (non digital) physical version lah
why create another problem to solve your previously created problems
the original physical road tax has been working perfectly fine since the birth of the country
not every thing have to be digital
you can have your digital NRIC
but please remain the physical road tax lah
Iban have no problem too without any cars. Brainless minded
Paper rotek > stupid sticker rotek > now a dumb digital rotek
If pulis or jpj setup roblok in rural places phone no signal how?
Overzealous to go digital. if change govt this Im sure will be reversed once again
If (God forbid) PN wins the next eleksion, just stick a RM100 note on your windscreen. That’ll be your detachable rotek for the authorities to…..just replenish after use
As if bribery does not exist in PH era LMAO
this Tansport Minister cari pasal to complicate Rakyat life, he is too free and tries to make” invention of another wheel”! Your department shit got to get Rakyat to “clean-up” your “department shit” by introducing all kinds of impractical fancy implementation!
JPJ should let us to have the option to use printed physical road tax. Don’t forget there are some elderly driver who are not so tech savvy and do not know how to use a smartphone. Like my parents I manage their email address, government app, FB account etc . What if those children who lives in overseas that are away from older parents and elders that do not have children?!
Say whut? I’m 98 and i manage my own socmed
C’mon PH. You were voted into power because you presented yourself as progressive with fresh, new and useful ideas. After 1 year, you look digressive and no different from PN & BN.
What happen to JPJ & Police having to check the roadtax validity on their own?
What if I don’t have a smartphone (rosak, tinggal rumah, tarak battery, Bla bla bla) or there’s simply no connection to check using phone?
Busy sticking their heads into cars asking drivers
Encik, dari mana nak pergi mana? Ada minum?
Drivers handing over license with something folded underneath
Encik, tak bulih mcmni. Salah tau…tapi ramai kawan saya kat sini…hint hint
Why the need to share copy of road tax ? Enforcement officer can extract from agency record. If car is loan out and need to prove car not stolen can always do a simple verification such as asking name of car owner .
Previously at roadblock the driver stop, officer look at the roadtax sticker at windscreen and if all ok, off you go.
So now, need to stop, lower window, take out phone, open the jpj app (might take a while if line slow), create unnecessary congestion hehehe