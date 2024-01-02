Digital road tax in Malaysia – vehicle owner can now share e-LKM road tax with other drivers via MyJPJ app

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / January 2 2024 2:00 pm

Starting from today, you can now share your vehicle’s digital road tax (e-LKM) with others via a new function in the MyJPJ. This was announced by the transport ministry as part of the next phase of its digitalisation plan, which also saw changes to the road tax and driving licence formats.

To share your vehicle’s road tax with others, simply log into the MyJPJ app, head over to ‘Profile’ and ‘Motor Vehicle Licence’. At the bottom of the page, tap on ‘Share LKM’ and key in the recipient’s IC number and the duration that the road tax will be shared. A security code will be shown which must be shared with the recipient.

On the recipient’s end, head on over to ‘Profile’ and refresh the page to see the shared road tax. Tap on that and key in the security code and the road tax will be activated and successfully shared. In an official release, the ministry said the system will remove any record of the road tax being shared if it isn’t activated within 24 hours.

Digital road tax sharing process via MyJPJ app; click to enlarge

Now, why would you need to do something like this? Well, the digital road tax is tied to the vehicle owner’s MyJPJ account, so others don’t have access to it. Additionally, this system also means there’s no need to display a road tax disc on the windscreen.

If you were to lend your car to someone else, there’s no way for the borrower to have your car’s road tax available in the event the authorities request for it, like at a roadblock for instance. With the new sharing function, the borrower would have your car’s road tax in their MyJPJ app.

Why not just use a screenshot of the digital road tax? It’s possible that a screenshot can be edited, and viewing the digital road tax in the MyJPJ app would be more “official” and prevents fraud. We’re checking with the road transport department on its stance on this and will update this page.

