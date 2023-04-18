On February 10 this year, transport minister Anthony Loke announced that Malaysian vehicle road tax and driver’s licenses have gone digital, enabling checks to be done on the MyJPJ mobile app and thus no longer requiring the physical road tax sticker to be adhered to the vehicle’s windscreen.
It has emerged, however, that the police have continued issuing summonses to drivers of private vehicles which do not have the physical road tax sticker displayed on their windscreen.
UPDATE: A refresh of the Facebook posting by Faiz Sulaiman reveals that the authorities acknowledged that a mistake was made, and that an explanation was provided to him.
From a Facebook post, Faiz Sulaiman said that he was stopped at a police roadblock near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport), where the police officer in attendance issued the summons for not displaying the physical road tax sticker, and for not showing the digital road tax on the MpJPJ mobile app. Faiz operates a workshop, and the vehicle he was driving at the time belonged to a workshop customer.
A check on the ministry of transport website shows a list of frequently asked questions in reference to the MyJPJ app, which states that the download and use of the mobile app is optional, not mandatory.
The second item on the list, which is more directly relevant to the matter faced by Faiz, states that in the event the vehicle is driven by someone who is not its owner, the digital road tax may be printed out and kept in the vehicle (in the absence of the traditional road tax sticker).
It goes on to say that even if the driver fails to show proof of road tax documentation, it does not become an offence as law enforcement personnel will check the vehicle’s details through their gadget.
In insisting that the driver refers to the road transport department (JPJ) due to being unable to access the MyJPJ app on behalf of the vehicle owner, the officer was acting in contradiction to the announcement made by the transport minister.
Comments
