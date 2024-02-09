PDRM gains Honda Civic FE in patrol vehicle fleet

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has received the latest Honda Civic for its patrol vehicle fleet, with the Kajang patrol unit in particular receiving the C-segment model as shown on the Cawangan MPV Kajang Facebook page.

According to the post, the Civic pictured is one of five patrol vehicles from government vehicle supplier Spanco received by the Kajang branch, though it isn’t clear if all five cars received are of the FE-generation Civic.

This, of course, is just one branch of the authorities, and a larger fleet could be in order for the wider police force. The Civic has also served in its previous guise, with 425 units of the FC-generation 1.8S model received by the PDRM in June 2020, which it turn succeeded the pre-facelift in 2016.

Launched in Malaysia in January 2022, the 11th-generation Honda Civic arrived with all launch variants specified with the 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, which outputs 182 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,700 rpm to 4,500 rpm, or 8 PS and 20 Nm up from its predecessor.

At 4,678 mm long, 1,802 mm wide and 1,415 mm tall with a 2,733 mm wheelbase, the Civic FE is 30 mm longer, 3 mm wider and 1 mm lower than the previous FC-generation car, with a 33 mm longer wheelbase.

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 
 

