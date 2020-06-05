In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / 5 June 2020 5:04 pm / 12 comments

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) received 425 units of the Honda Civic 1.8 S today, which will take on patrol and enforcement duties for the police force. The handing over ceremony took place at the ministry of home affairs headquarters in Putrajaya today.

The 1.8 S variant forms the base of the Civic line-up in Malaysia, powered by a 1.8 litre naturally aspirated engine producing 141 PS at 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. Transmission is an Earth Dreams CVT gearbox sending drive to the front wheels.

Delivery of the vehicles to the PDRM had to be postponed due to the Movement Control Order, said Honda Malaysia. “We are delighted that we are now able to deliver these new mobile patrol and enforcement vehicles which are expected to assist in the tasks and responsibilities of the police force in effectively responding to emergencies, maintaining law and order,” said Honda Malaysia CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

Prior to this, a Go Auto-supplied Toyota Corolla was presented in PDRM colours after the company received a letter of intent from the home ministry to supply 425 mobile patrol vehicles in order to replace Proton Wira and Proton Waja police cars in stages.

As for the police patrol Civic, the C-segment sedan had been sighted wearing police colours back in 2016, in its pre-facelift form. More recently, a separate set of images depicted an FK8 Civic Type R in police colours as well, though that turned out to be a trial unit that was loaned out for field-testing purposes.

