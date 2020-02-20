In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 20 February 2020 1:16 pm / 19 comments

The new Toyota Corolla (Altis) is set to join the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as its new patrol vehicle, with Go Auto recently showcasing a prototype unit to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya. This comes as Go Auto received a letter of intent from the home ministry to supply 425 mobile patrol vehicles to replace the aging Proton Wira and Waja police cars in stages.

The police-spec Corollas come with five years of free service, and each unit equipped with an integrated light sound and fleet management systems, as well as a very high frequency (VHF) radio communication set.

Go Auto expects PDRM to utilise the first 100 units delivered to it in the days leading up to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020 economic forum, which will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur. According to Go Auto Group executive director Datuk SM Azli SM Nasimuddin, the first 100 units of the police-spec Corolla are scheduled for delivery in less than two months, while the remaining cars will follow two months later.

The preparation of the prototype Corolla patrol car is an initiative and early step by the company to ensure an immediate approval by the government to supply the vehicles to PDRM. At present, Go Auto is awaiting the final decision by the finance ministry on the supply.

“This is the second time that Go Auto has been awarded with a tender. Before this, we successfully delivered 200 units of four-wheel drive [vehicles] to PDRM last year,” which was earlier than the expected timeframe, said SM Azli SM Nasimuddin.

“We are actively bidding in open government and private tenders as it is part of our business diversification. Our main focus is ‘special vehicles’. The stiff competition in the automotive industry now has led to Go Auto being more aggressive and creative in an attempt to remain competitive in the business,” he added.