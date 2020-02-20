The new Toyota Corolla (Altis) is set to join the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as its new patrol vehicle, with Go Auto recently showcasing a prototype unit to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya. This comes as Go Auto received a letter of intent from the home ministry to supply 425 mobile patrol vehicles to replace the aging Proton Wira and Waja police cars in stages.
The police-spec Corollas come with five years of free service, and each unit equipped with an integrated light sound and fleet management systems, as well as a very high frequency (VHF) radio communication set.
Go Auto expects PDRM to utilise the first 100 units delivered to it in the days leading up to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2020 economic forum, which will be hosted in Kuala Lumpur. According to Go Auto Group executive director Datuk SM Azli SM Nasimuddin, the first 100 units of the police-spec Corolla are scheduled for delivery in less than two months, while the remaining cars will follow two months later.
The preparation of the prototype Corolla patrol car is an initiative and early step by the company to ensure an immediate approval by the government to supply the vehicles to PDRM. At present, Go Auto is awaiting the final decision by the finance ministry on the supply.
“This is the second time that Go Auto has been awarded with a tender. Before this, we successfully delivered 200 units of four-wheel drive [vehicles] to PDRM last year,” which was earlier than the expected timeframe, said SM Azli SM Nasimuddin.
“We are actively bidding in open government and private tenders as it is part of our business diversification. Our main focus is ‘special vehicles’. The stiff competition in the automotive industry now has led to Go Auto being more aggressive and creative in an attempt to remain competitive in the business,” he added.
Comments
Congrats SM Azli. Good luck on keeping the dreams of SM Nasimuddin alive.
Good decision since we no longer have a national carmaker.
Why umw themselves didn’t supply it….oo forgot… Malaysia baru
Go Auto should support Proton. X70 can be patrol car too.
why dont want to use national cars from proton and perodua? lack of a proper car model for this right?
It turned out that PDRM bought 8,000 Corolla, LOL…
Joke of the week! Go Auto itself assemble cars but now they go and buy toyota corolla from umw and supply them to pdrm??? Woah, how much per car they untung as a middle man? Harapan? my ass, no different at all from BN era! corrupted assholes…
Out with the old(new), in with the new(much older) Malaysia.
Rakyat need to pay extra taxes under PH so that they spend and spend.
Naza Go Auto better supply Kia Cerato & pijot 308
Why Toyota not Mazda or Kia or Peugeot? BECAUSE GOOD RV AFTER 5 YEARS!
Why Go Auto and not UMW Toyota eh? Any relations to our Home Minister, Finance Minister, or straight up to the PM himself?
Proton or perodua is a better choice. If want go to jepunis, vios class is enough..you don’t need a spacious car to go on trip or picnic like that altis. After all its taxpayers money.. And most tasks payers only can afford local cars!
Better than Civic. At least they know that about car reliability condition before approving this car as patrol cars
“SM Azli SM Nasimuddin.” NAZA???? Now I see why….
CBU Thailand from a Japanese brand? How does that make sense?!? Why not Proton or Perdodua.
Either they are paying full price for the Corolla which is a waste of money, or they are getting a big discount which means UMW is overpricing it for regular buyers.
All hail AP King!
our money gone?! these Altis not cheap now.. summore CBU..
More must be told about Go Auto. So many questions. Too little answers.