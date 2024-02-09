Production to resume for 10 Daihatsu, Toyota, Subaru models at Daihatsu Kyushu Oita plant fr February 26

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Mick Chan / February 9 2024 5:14 pm

Following the production halt of Daihatsu vehicles in Japan after confirmation of safety testing irregularities in April last year, Daihatsu has announced that production and shipment of 10 models at the Daihatsu Kyushu Oita (Nakatsu) factory will resume from February 26 this year, and the shipping of completed vehicles will resume on February 19.

Daihatsu stated that the ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism in Japan has confirmed that the models involved now comply with the country’s road transport vehicle act.

Daihatsu Kyushu plant

From the Daihatsu Kyushu Oita (Nakatsu) plant, the models from three brands that will resume production and shipment are as follows:

Daihatsu:

Mira eS

Hijet Truck

Hijet Cargo

Atrai

Toyota:

Pixis Epoch

Pixis Truck

Pixis Van

Subaru:

Pleo Plus

Sambar Truck

Sambar Van

“As a company that provides light vehicles, which are the transportation of the people, we will continue to be close to our customers’ lives and fulfill our social significance. To this end, we will take necessary measures, such as conducting examinations witnessed by certification authorities, under instructions from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism [of Japan],” Daihatsu wrote in its statement.

