Production to resume for 10 Daihatsu, Toyota, Subaru models at Daihatsu Kyushu Oita plant fr February 26

Posted in Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By /

Production to resume for 10 Daihatsu, Toyota, Subaru models at Daihatsu Kyushu Oita plant fr February 26

Following the production halt of Daihatsu vehicles in Japan after confirmation of safety testing irregularities in April last year, Daihatsu has announced that production and shipment of 10 models at the Daihatsu Kyushu Oita (Nakatsu) factory will resume from February 26 this year, and the shipping of completed vehicles will resume on February 19.

Daihatsu stated that the ministry of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism in Japan has confirmed that the models involved now comply with the country’s road transport vehicle act.

Production to resume for 10 Daihatsu, Toyota, Subaru models at Daihatsu Kyushu Oita plant fr February 26

Daihatsu Kyushu plant

From the Daihatsu Kyushu Oita (Nakatsu) plant, the models from three brands that will resume production and shipment are as follows:

Daihatsu:

  • Mira eS
  • Hijet Truck
  • Hijet Cargo
  • Atrai

Toyota:

  • Pixis Epoch
  • Pixis Truck
  • Pixis Van

Subaru:

  • Pleo Plus
  • Sambar Truck
  • Sambar Van

“As a company that provides light vehicles, which are the transportation of the people, we will continue to be close to our customers’ lives and fulfill our social significance. To this end, we will take necessary measures, such as conducting examinations witnessed by certification authorities, under instructions from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism [of Japan],” Daihatsu wrote in its statement.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • Peppa on Feb 09, 2024 at 6:14 pm

    Don’t care. When is Malaysia gonna ditch made-for-3rdworlders DNGA along with Mitsu Xpander?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 