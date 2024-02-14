Malaysian Hakim Danish races in 2024 JuniorGP

Malaysian Hakim Danish races in 2024 JuniorGP

Malaysian racer Hakim Danish dons national colours for the 2024 JuniorGP championship in Europe. With the 2022 Asia Talent Cup Championship under his belt, 17-year old Terengganu boy Hakim will race for SIC Racing-Msi, under the aegis of the MTHelmets-MSi team.

The team will be managed by Zulfahmi Khairuddin, while the crew will comprise of three Malaysians and a European. As the sole entry for MSi in the JuniorGP, hopes are resting on Hakim for a good showing in 2024.

Zulfahmi Khairuddin (left) and Hakim Danish

Hakim previously spent 2023 racing in the JuniorGP and Red Bull Rookies Cup, and the series is seen as a stepping stone into the big leagues of MotoGP, starting with Moto3. The FIM JuniorGP Championship will begin on April 21 2024 at the Emilia-Romagna Circuit, Italy season opener.

“Throughout the off-season, I have been training to build a strong foundation in preparation for the season ahead. I want to do my best for myself, my team, and to learn as much as possible to showcase my best performances even in my rookie year. I also want to thank SIC (Sepang International Circuit) and KBS (Ministry of Youth and Sport) for continuing to believe in and support me,” said Hakim.

Mohan K Ramanujam

Coming with diverse and extensive experience in heavy engineering, Mohan enjoys making anything with wheels go fast, especially motorcycles. His weapon of choice is the Desmoquattro engine, and he has a penchant for anything with a dash of Italian design. Strangely enough, he insists he's a slow rider.

 

