Malaysian Hakim Danish races in 2024 JuniorGP

Posted in Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / February 14 2024 12:09 pm

Malaysian racer Hakim Danish dons national colours for the 2024 JuniorGP championship in Europe. With the 2022 Asia Talent Cup Championship under his belt, 17-year old Terengganu boy Hakim will race for SIC Racing-Msi, under the aegis of the MTHelmets-MSi team.

The team will be managed by Zulfahmi Khairuddin, while the crew will comprise of three Malaysians and a European. As the sole entry for MSi in the JuniorGP, hopes are resting on Hakim for a good showing in 2024.

Zulfahmi Khairuddin (left) and Hakim Danish

Hakim previously spent 2023 racing in the JuniorGP and Red Bull Rookies Cup, and the series is seen as a stepping stone into the big leagues of MotoGP, starting with Moto3. The FIM JuniorGP Championship will begin on April 21 2024 at the Emilia-Romagna Circuit, Italy season opener.

“Throughout the off-season, I have been training to build a strong foundation in preparation for the season ahead. I want to do my best for myself, my team, and to learn as much as possible to showcase my best performances even in my rookie year. I also want to thank SIC (Sepang International Circuit) and KBS (Ministry of Youth and Sport) for continuing to believe in and support me,” said Hakim.

