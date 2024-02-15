JPJ received 3,440 reports of road traffic offences from public via MyJPJ app, e-mail during CNY operation

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 15 2024 10:31 am

These days, not having the authorities spot you committing a traffic offence doesn’t mean you’ve managed to get away scot-free, because someone can record and report it via online channels, where action can then be taken accordingly.

Such is the case with 3,440 reports from the public involving various traffic offences sent to the road transport department (JPJ) via the MyJPJ application and through e-mail during the Ops Selamat operation, which ran from February 1 to 13 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, Bernama reports.

According to the department’s senior director (enforcement), Datuk Lokman Jamaan, the highest number of offences were for using the emergency lane, beating the red light and overtaking on double lines.

“We will issue a interview notice under Section 114 of Act 333 within three working days to the identified owner to come to the JPJ office for procedures and case resolution. If the owner fails to attend within 14 days of the Section 114 notice being issued, the owner will be issued a P (22) Notice summons and if (owner) still fails to explain within the specified time period including failure to appear in court, he will be blacklisted,” he said.

Lokman said a total of 27,339 summonses were issued for various traffic offences throughout the duration of the nationwide operation. He said that over 72% (19,722 summonses) of offences recorded involved road users driving over the speed limit, while 16% (4,283 summonses) were issued for traffic light offences, and 6% (1,700 summonses) were for not wearing helmets/seat belts.

