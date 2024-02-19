Flat rate RM5 one-way fare for Malaysians on KTM’s Shuttle Tebrau service to begin on August 1, 2024

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / February 19 2024 11:18 am

Last December, it was announced that Malaysians would begin paying a RM5 flat rate for a one-way ride on the Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) Shuttle Tebrau service from Woodlands, Singapore to Johor Bahru. The new rate will begin on August 1, the rail operator said.

Currently, the fare for a one-way ticket from JB to Woodlands is RM5, while the ticket for the return trip from Singapore is SGD5 (RM17.30). In a statement, KTM said the readjustment of the fare rate will benefit approximately 40,000 Malaysian citizens who rely on the railway service mode for commuting between JB Sentral and Woodlands.

According to KTM group CEO Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin, measures will be taken to ensure that only Malaysians will obtain the new RM10 round trip fare. He said that Malaysian citizens need to register an account on the KTMB Mobile application (KITS) and verify their identity card first at the ticket kiosk (TVM) or any KTM ticket counter.

“This identification verification process is vital for all Malaysian commuters to avoid any possible abuse of this special privilege accorded to only Malaysians,” he said. He said that foreigners would still be required to pay the present fare for travel on the service.

The rail operator said that it will open additional counters at JB Sentral to ensure smooth verification of identity cards, which will be implemented from Feb 19 to March 1. It advised users to register for the KITS account so that ticket payments can be made through KTM Wallet, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Boost eWallet, debit cards and credit cards. Ticket sales for the new fare will begin on February 29.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.