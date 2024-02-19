P-hailing riders ask gov’t to help address declining payment rates, submits memo to transport ministry

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / February 19 2024 6:16 pm

It looks like delivery riders are still unhappy with Grab Malaysia’s restructuring of its delivery fee and bonus framework, and are continuing their efforts to get the platform to reconsider restoring wage rates for goods and food deliveries.

Following the submission of a memorandum to UMNO by the Malaysian p-hailing riders’ association last month, yet another memorandum has been submitted, this time to the transport ministry. In it, the riders have asked the government to intervene and help solve the problem of declining payment rates, Bernama reports.

The memorandum was received by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (management) Dr Nor Fuad Abdul Hamid from the group’s representative Mohd Adie Ali, who was accompanied by 40 other riders representing riders throughout the country.

Mohd Adie said that riders would like Grab Food Malaysia to reinstate the previous rate of RM5 per delivery compared to the current rate of RM4 and RM4.50. “We are not satisfied with the new system and urge the company to revert to the previous system. There are many who disagree with the system that began in January this year,” he said, adding that riders are also asking for improvements such as the return of cash payments for cancelled payments as the current waiting period was too long.

Meanwhile, Malaysian trades union congress (MTUC) secretary-general Kamarul Baharin Mansor said the government needed to help and take action to preserve the welfare of delivery riders. “They are Malaysian workers and I urge the government to spend some time to help resolve these issues. Do have a discussion with them. If companies wish to implement any changes, do discuss with workers beforehand,” he said.

