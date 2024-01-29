P-hailing riders submit memorandum to UMNO, urging Grab Malaysia to reconsider its cuts in base fare

Earlier this month, Grab announced a restructuring of its delivery fee and bonus framework in Malaysia, which didn’t go down well with platform delivery riders. While the company said the changes would ensure bookings that require more time and effort will be more fairly compensated, riders expressed disagreement with the reduction in the base fare, saying it would affect their livelihood.
Following a protest staged by delivery riders days after the announcement was made, the Malaysian p-hailing riders’ association has now submitted a memorandum to deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in which they urged Grab Malaysia to reconsider restoring wage rates for goods and food delivery, the Malay Mail reports.
The association’s VP, Abdul Hakim Abdul Rani, expressed concern over the recent reduction in basic rates, saying it would especially have an impact on food delivery service riders.
“This has led to dissatisfaction among Grab Food Malaysia delivery partners as the company has shifted from a fixed-rate scheme to an incentive and weekly bonus system. Previously, in the Klang Valley, the basic service fee for food pickup and delivery was RM5, but now it has been reduced to RM4,” he said.
He said that p-hailing riders no longer trust the incentives and bonuses as the company sees them as temporary perks that might be cut, putting riders in a difficult situation. He added that there was a strong hope among Grab Food delivery partners that the decision to reduce the basic rates would be reversed.
Meanwhile, UMNO supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said that the matter will be discussed in the Umno supreme council meeting, where the deputy minister would look into it.
