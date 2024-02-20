PLUS highway maintenance works from Simpang Pulai to Gopeng – second phase lane closure until March 8

Highway operator PLUS Malaysia has announced that it has commenced lane closures on the North-South Expressway (NSE) from Simpang Pulai to Gopeng (southbound) for maintenance works from yesterday, February 19, and this will be in effect until March 8.

This is the second phase of lane closures on the highway in this area, following a previous lane closure from KM291.4 to KM296.4 in the southbound direction from January 22 until February 7.

The lane closures are held in stages, and the maintenance works will be carried out from Mondays to Fridays. Highway users are advised to plan their highway journeys when passing through the sections with lane closures, and to make use of the PLUS mobile app for the latest information.

Highway users are also advised to heed the instructions of signage as well as of PLUS highway personnel when passing through areas undergoing maintenance. Highway users may contact the PLUSLine on 1-800-88-0000 for traffic information on the highway, or if help is needed in an emergency on the highway.

Comments

  • observer on Feb 20, 2024 at 10:26 am

    I am just another road user who doesn’t know about asphalt technicalities.
    Looking at the picture, the workers are seen directly resurfacing the road without removing the old asphalt. Is this the correct method? how do they ensure the road grading/sloping, etc.?

  • Why So Serious on Feb 20, 2024 at 12:54 pm

    Why do they start work while still not yet Chap Goh Mei and school holidays still on? They want make difficult for all those who are still in balik kampung when comes time to return home kah?

