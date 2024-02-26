Highway SmartLane discontinued after February 18 – emergency lane use restricted after CNY season

Usage of emergency lanes on highways is generally restricted to actual emergencies, though in the interests of alleviating some traffic congestion on highways, SmartLane activation along selected stretches of highway have permitted their use for a limited time, most recently at 14 locations for the 2024 Chinese New Year season.
For the most recent activation, this has ended on February 18, though it would appear from a recent social posting that some have continued to take to the emergency lanes beyond that date.
Here, X/Twitter user @druglordfxdl yesterday uploaded what appears to be a handheld video shot from the passenger seat of a vehicle, depicting a white Toyota Vios taking to the emergency lane after SmartLane operation has ended, and its driver is seen in footage gesturing towards the drier of another vehicle, a Proton Saga.
Salam @PDRMsia
VFN8112 Toyota Vios Putih Samseng Jalanan ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9eegB3SCrY
— CEO OF EXPOSE (@druglordfxdl) February 25, 2024
Commentary added to the video claims that the Vios had been seen driving along the emergency lane of the highway from Pedas-Linggi to Senawang, and the driver of the Saga had tried to stop the Vios from continuing along the emergency lane. The commentary adds that the driver of the white Vios was gesturing to the driver of the Saga to stop in orderto confront them.
A later part of the footage depicts the KM253.3 highway marker, indicating an instance of where the Vios was found on the emergency lane, and if we check that against the most recent 14 Smartlane locations effective until February 18, there is no Smartlane activated covering that marker anyway.
A reminder, if one plans to use temporary facilities such as the Smartlane function that is located on emergency lanes, take note of the start and end dates applicable, as well as the locations where the facility is activated.
Comments
Stupid problems arising as a direct consequence of stupid policies.
Yet, let’s blame evil bikers because they don’t know that CNY is an emergency time…
All the problems in Malaysia are conservative kampung motorcyclists because they don’t believe in casual Modern Smart Lanes for festive seasons.
It’s time for the United Nation, Jo Biden and the World Health Organization to find a new RNA vaccin against Malaysian Evil bikers who do not respect the Smart-19 highway MCO laws Ah ah ah…
I am seriously waiting for next year smart move from government to authorize Red light crossing during CNY and temporary refreshment zone on emergency lanes (hot dogs, Coca-Diet and Char Kway Teow for overstressed drivers… Free flu jabs for the elderlies too, in order to revive their antibodies and protect their family in the SUV)
Even better :
– Let’s simply forbid ambulances and police to use our CNY smart Lanes! Enough of those racists highway privilege LOL AH AH ah…
If really urgent? Do like everybody :
Use private jet or helicopter ! Period :-/
Yesterdays, cars drivers filmed bikers upset of cars using smart lanes, todays cars drivers film other car driver not upset to use emergency lane as a extended special exclusive smart lane for himself LOL
Isn’t that wonderfully stupid? WHO had that smart idea to allow car drivers to use emergency lanes in order to go distribute ang pows and throw fire crackers??
No comment. Please the pigs, as long as they blindly believe in (((TV)))
Malaysians MALAP IQ is always HIGHER, Well i meant higher than a MONYET
WHY emergency lanes OPEN for ALL in 14 Smartlane locations effective until February 18 DRAGON YEAR ?
HOW about no such ruling for RAYA OK?
giving the vios driver the benefit of the doubt, he wasn’t being informed in any way that the smartlane is no more activated. the policy is too confusing.
I did use smartlane yesterday, the sign board only mentioned “ Jumaat to Ahad, 8am-17pm” without mentioned any dates…so, whose faults n problems?