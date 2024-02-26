Highway SmartLane discontinued after February 18 – emergency lane use restricted after CNY season

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / February 26 2024 10:22 am

Usage of emergency lanes on highways is generally restricted to actual emergencies, though in the interests of alleviating some traffic congestion on highways, SmartLane activation along selected stretches of highway have permitted their use for a limited time, most recently at 14 locations for the 2024 Chinese New Year season.

For the most recent activation, this has ended on February 18, though it would appear from a recent social posting that some have continued to take to the emergency lanes beyond that date.

Here, X/Twitter user @druglordfxdl yesterday uploaded what appears to be a handheld video shot from the passenger seat of a vehicle, depicting a white Toyota Vios taking to the emergency lane after SmartLane operation has ended, and its driver is seen in footage gesturing towards the drier of another vehicle, a Proton Saga.

Salam @PDRMsia VFN8112 Toyota Vios Putih Samseng Jalanan ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9eegB3SCrY — CEO OF EXPOSE (@druglordfxdl) February 25, 2024

Commentary added to the video claims that the Vios had been seen driving along the emergency lane of the highway from Pedas-Linggi to Senawang, and the driver of the Saga had tried to stop the Vios from continuing along the emergency lane. The commentary adds that the driver of the white Vios was gesturing to the driver of the Saga to stop in orderto confront them.

A later part of the footage depicts the KM253.3 highway marker, indicating an instance of where the Vios was found on the emergency lane, and if we check that against the most recent 14 Smartlane locations effective until February 18, there is no Smartlane activated covering that marker anyway.

A reminder, if one plans to use temporary facilities such as the Smartlane function that is located on emergency lanes, take note of the start and end dates applicable, as well as the locations where the facility is activated.

