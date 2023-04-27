In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 27 April 2023 3:26 pm / 0 comments

In anticipation of another wave of high traffic volume on its highways between April 29 and May 1 in conjunction with the end of the school holidays and the Labour Day holiday, PLUS has announced the continued activation of its SmartLane at various locations.

The SmartLane, which is a temporary opening of the emergency lane at selected critical stretches to increase lane capacity, has been active throughout the Raya festive period at two stretches, the first being from Port Dickson interchange to the Seremban interchange northbound, between KM260.0 and KM263.1.

The second stretch is from the Senai Utara interchange to the Kulai interchange, northbound, from KM19.0 to KM27.0. Both SmartLane locations – which were also deployed during CNY – will remain active until May 1.

Click to enlarge.

Apart from these two locations, PLUS has also identified other locations for SmartLane activation, and these are at the Gua Tempurung to Gopeng northbound stretch between KM306.7 and KM297.0, Slim River to Sungkai northbound between KM367.3 and KM354.1 and Rawang to Sungai Buaya, again northbound, between KM439.9 and KM435.5.

However, PLUS COO Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said that the SmartLane activation at these locations is subject to traffic conditions, and can only be implemented upon obtaining approval by the police.

At SmartLane locations, highway users will be allowed to temporarily enter and utilise the emergency lane at selected areas and will be redirected back to the normal lanes to continue their journey. The SmartLane locations can be identified through special SmartLane signages as well as the presence of traffic controllers stationed at the designated locations.