PLUS SmartLane activated for Hari Raya Aidiladha – use of emergency lanes to ease traffic at five stretches

In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 June 2023 10:10 am / 5 comments

PLUS has announced that it will activate its SmartLane at five critical locations along its expressways to ease the expected traffic congestion during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha festive period. The highway concessionaire anticipates approximately that two million vehicles will be on PLUS highways during Aidiladha, especially today, June 28 and Saturday, July 1, which is 12% increase from the usual 1.7 million vehicles per day on regular days.

The Smartlane, which is a temporary opening of the emergency lane at selected critical stretches to increase lane capacity, will be activated at selected stretches. The first is between Port Dickson interchange to the Seremban interchange northbound, between KM260.0 to KM263.1.

The second will be at Senai Utara interchange to Kulai interchange between KM19.0 to KM27.0 northbound. Apart from these two locations, the SmartLane will also be activated at the Gua Tempurung to Gopeng northbound stretch between KM306.7 and KM297.0, Slim River to Sungkai northbound between KM367.3 and KM354.1 and Rawang RSA to Sungai Buaya, again northbound, between KM439.9 and KM435.5.

“At these SmartLane locations, highway users will be allowed to temporarily enter and drive on the emergency lane before being directed back to the main lanes to continue their journey. However, users are strictly prohibited from driving on the emergency lanes at other locations where the SmartLane is not activated,” PLUS operations senior general manager Mohd Yusuf Abdul Aziz said via a statement.

The concessionaire advised highway users to ensure that they use the same payment mode when entering and exiting the highway to avoid inconvenience at the toll plazas.