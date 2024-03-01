EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024 launched at EON Glenmarie – happening March 1 to 3, 10am to 6pm

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 1 2024 4:10 pm

The EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024 has opened today at the EON Glenmarie headquarters as EON Berhad, fully owned subsidiary of DRB-Hicom celebrates is 40th anniversary this year. The EON & Sahabat Autofest takes place from today, March 1 to 3, 2024 from 10am to 6pm.

According to EON CEO Akkbar Danial, this year’s running of the Autofest is special as it celebrates the firm’s 40 years of providing mobility solutions to the Malaysian public.

“EON has delivered cars to Malaysians for the past four decades. Over the years, we have evolved from being the exclusive dealer for PROTON into what we are today – Malaysia’s largest multi-brand car dealer, all under one roof. The EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024, with its attractive packages and discounts, is our way of saying thank you to all our customers and supporters,” Akkbar said.

Participating brands at the EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024 are comprised of those under the EON banner, which are Proton, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, smart, Audi, Isuzu, Honda, Daihatsu, and motorcycles from Kawasaki (via Modenas). Among the highlights at the event are the recently-launched Proton S70, and the smart #1 EV.

Visitors to the Autofest will also get to test drive and test ride a selection of two- and four-wheeled models, and make bookings for vehicles. Also at the venue are rental vehicle provider Avis, vehicle service provider Petromin, Pos Malaysia, Puspakom, as well as DRB-Hicom University of Automotive Malaysia.

The opening day of the three-day event also saw the introduction of EON’s end-to-end digital financing platform. This is powered by the company’s financing arm, EON Capital, and aims to enable near-instant approvals for financing and fund disbursement through partnerships with banks and other relevant parties.

“Buying a car has never been easier, faster, and safer. Starting here at the EON & Sahabat Autofest 2024 customers can choose the car that they want, secure financing online and given that all requirements are met, they could even potentially drive it home within the same day,” Akkbar said.

Responding to a question, Akkbar said that EON is aiming to sell around 500 vehicles across the three days of the event, with the majority of orders expected to be for Proton and Mitsubishi models.

Visitors who place vehicle orders and apply for new car financing via the EON digital platform throughout the three days of the Autofest will be in the running to win prizes worth up to RM100,000, as well as the grand prize of a brand new Proton S70.

There is additionally a Bazaar Raya, as the upcoming month of Ramadan approaches, followed by Hari Raya. The bazaar hosts vendors for fashion, food, décor and other offerings such as food trucks, while there will also be celebrity appearances and a dedicated kids’ zone.

