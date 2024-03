2024 Mercedes-AMG S63; Mercedes-Benz GLS, Maybach GLS FL coming to Malaysia next month

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / March 12 2024 10:06 am

A trio of high-end models from Mercedes-Benz are coming to Malaysia next month, according to the Facebook teaser from Mercedes-Benz Malaysia.

Through images of the partly concealed models, these can be seen to be the W223 Mercedes-AMG S63, the X167 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift along with its Mercedes-Maybach derivative. Great news then, if you’ve been waiting for the local arrival of V8-powered luxury from the three-pointed star.

Of the upcoming trio, the W223-generation S63 – or Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance, for its full given name – is the PHEV representative, packing a 612 PS/900 Nm 4.0 litre biturbo petrol V8 engine.

This packs the manufacturer’s P3 hybrid layout that mates the ICE unit to a belt-driven RSG linked to a 400V electrical system, and a rear axle e-motor packing up to 190 PS and 320 Nm for a combined output of 802 PS and 1,430 Nm. The drive battery in the W223 S63 is a 13.1 kWh unit that takes a 3.7 kW Type 2 connection, which offers 33 km of EV range.

Joining the S63 are the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Mercedes-Maybach GLS facelift models, which previously arrived locally as the GLS450 4Matic and GLS600, with 3.0L inline-six petrol and 4.0L biturbo V8 engines, respectively.

Six- and eight-cylinder engines continue to be offered in the facelifted GLS and Maybach GLS model lines, and so the present spread of engine variants can be expected for the upcoming models, though certainly this will be confirmed in due course.

In facelifted form, the GLS450 4Matic packs 381 PS and 500 Nm from its 3.0L inline-six petrol, while the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 4Matic has a 557 PS/730 Nm version of the 4.0L biturbo V8; both get a 48-volt mild hybrid system with an integrated starter alternator.

The upcoming high-end trio will be presented by Mercedes-Benz Malaysia in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur from April 3 to 7, according to its Facebook post. Which of these models has your fancy?

GALLERY: W223 Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance

GALLERY: X167 Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.