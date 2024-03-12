Prepare for heavy traffic this Ramadan, reschedule Smart Lanes, LLM tells highway concessionaires

Posted in Local News / By Jonathan Lee / March 12 2024 9:45 am

The Ramadan fasting month starts today, March 12, and to make sure that the ensuing exodus to get home in the evening for buka puasa is as smooth as possible, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has told all highway concessionaires to make thorough preparations, particularly during peak hours.

According to Bernama, director-general Datuk Sazali Harun said the authority is naturally expecting an increase in traffic volume on tolled highways during rush hour this month, and wants concessionaires to implement initiatives to ease the stress of travel.

“Among the initiatives that must be implemented are rescheduling the activation time of tidal lanes or Smart Lanes in line with the changes in working hours and ensuring that all facilities provided at rest and service areas, lay-bys and toll plazas are in good condition, including water supply and cleanliness,” he said in a statement.

Sazali also urged concessionaires to be mindful when closing lanes for maintenance works, taking into consideration the changes in commuting times. He added that they must also identify hotspots where congestion occurs and provide temporary workarounds to manage the traffic increase.

“They should enhance cooperation with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to facilitate traffic movement, especially at critical locations such as at traffic lights after highway exits to prevent traffic overflow,” he said.

Sazali said the concessionaires, the works ministry and LLM all have to be mindful of the comfort of highway users at all times and strive to provide the best services. Highway users can contact LLM’s traffic management centre at 1-800-88-7752 for traffic information or assistance.

