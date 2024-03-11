Smart Lane to be expanded beyond PLUS highways, but with clearer sign boards – Ahmad Maslan

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 11 2024 4:24 pm

SmartLane activation on highways nationwide will be expanded beyond those operated by PLUS Malaysia, according to deputy works minister in today’s Dewan Rakyat session as shown on KiniTV, and the minister said he will have discussions with PLUS Malaysia as well as with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) in order to create more awareness.

The deputy works minister also reiterated that emergency lanes on highways area not exclusive to motorcyclists, as shown on the Dewan Rakyat broadcast.

The statement by the deputy works minister was in response to Tampin member of parliament Mohd Isam Mohd Isa, who asked what is the plan by the works ministry with regard to increasing awareness among highway users regarding speed limits, activation times and length of the SmartLane sections, among others.

Isam also remarked that sign boards for the SmartLane on applicable sections of the highway are too small, and its contents are therefore not visible to the motorist.

The activation of SmartLane sections on various stretches of highways have seen a number of conflicts between car drivers and motorcyclists regarding its use, notably in 2022 on the NKVE, and on separate occasions last month.

