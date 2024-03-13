Malaysians entering Thailand via its land border points will soon no longer need to fill arrival/departure forms

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 13 2024 12:40 pm

In the near future, Malaysians travelling to Thailand by car or motorcycle will no longer need to fill the country’s arrival and departure cards, or T.M.6 form, as Thailand plans to abolish the requirement for Malaysians entering the country via its land border entry points, the New Straits Times reports.

According to a Thai spokesman, the move to scrap the need to fill the T.M.6 form upon entry, which is presently a mandatory requirement, comes after a successful trial omitting the process.

“As filling up the T.M.6 takes time and could cause inconvenience for travellers from Malaysia, Thailand last year exempted the need for filling the form for six months until April 30 for Malaysians crossing the border through the Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla.”

“The initiative of exempting the T.M 6 requirement at the Sadao checkpoint has been successful as the number of Malaysians visiting the country via the checkpoint has tripled from 10,000 to 30,000 on weekends. Seeing this, the Thai government is planning to exempt the T.M. 6 requirement at all land borders with Malaysia,” the spokesman said.

The upcoming move also comes following a recent discussion on the matter between Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin and prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Srettha had reportedly said last year that by abolishing the requirement for arrival and departure cards, more tourists from Malaysia would visit Thailand this year. In 2023, the country recorded over 4.6 million visitors from Malaysia.

Last November, Anwar had requested that development of the road alignment project connecting the Bukit Kayu Hitam and Sadao immigration complexes at the Malaysia-Thailand border be sped up to ensure faster and more comfortable traffic flow on both sides.

