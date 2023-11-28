Work on road alignment project connecting Malaysia-Thailand border checkpoints to be sped up – Anwar

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 28 2023 11:59 am

Prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has requested that work on the development of the road alignment project connecting the Bukit Kayu Hitam and Sadao immigration complexes at the Malaysia-Thailand border be sped up.

He said the project, for which initial design of the road alignment was carried out last year, was vital in ensuring faster and more comfortable traffic flow on both sides, as The Star reports.

“The alignment project has been delayed and must be done immediately. It took some time because it involved military areas. Within two weeks, we will make a final decision to iron out the matter,” he said yesterday during his one-day working trip to Thailand, where he was invited by his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin.

Anwar said the visit was aimed at reviewing the progress of the road alignment project, among other matters. “We will focus on speeding up the construction of the connectivity projects at the border, which is aimed at promoting business and improving the well-being of the people. Things cannot be delayed anymore as we want to have growth, which includes the tourism sector as well,” he said.

The road alignment linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam ICQS (immigration, customs, quarantine and security) and Sadao CIQ (customs, immigration and quarantine) complexes in Songkhla is one of several infrastructure projects at the Malaysia-Thailand border that both countries have agreed to speed up development on, as doing so would signifcantly boost the level of bilateral trade.

