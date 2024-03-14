Additional RM3.3 billion required for backlogged maintenance of federal roads – works minister

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 14 2024 4:02 pm

A further RM3.3 billion will be needed to resolve the backlog of maintenance works required for federal roads, according to works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, The Star reported.

This sum of money would be put towards maintaining 3,821.03 km of the nation’s federal roads, and this includes pothole repairs, the works minister said, adding that the sum of money is in addition to the RM3.3 billion that had been used for the same purpose in the period from 2018 to 2023.

“The allocation given during this period has still not been able to solve the problem of damaged roads as a whole. The deterioration has been caused by increasing traffic nationwide as well as overloaded heavy vehicles,” Nanta said.

This was during a Dewan Rakyat session in response to a question by Hulu Selangor member of parliament Mohd Hasnizan Harun, regarding the ministry’s efforts in overcoming the constant issue of road repair work throughout the country.

The works minister added that new “speciality mixes” are being used for road repairs, and these mixes had been developed between the ministry and private companies. These consist of crumb rubber modified asphalt, super fibre mix, and fibre mastic asphalt, among others.

Plants which manufacture the materials have been audited by the works ministry, according to Nanta. “This is to ensure that the quality of the materials used for these mixes and the mixes themselves match the ministry’s preset requirements and standards for road repair,” the minister said.

