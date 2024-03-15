Goodyear Malaysia Hari Raya promo – free laptop backpack with purchase of four tyres sized 16” and up

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / March 15 2024 12:45 pm

As part of a special Hari Raya promotion, Goodyear Malaysia is rewarding customers who purchase four units of Goodyear consumer tyres (in sizes 16 inches and up) with a Goodyear laptop backpack.

This promotion is valid from March 15, 2024 to May 15, 2024 at any Goodyear participating stores while stocks last. Don’t forget to register the purchased tyres for the Worry Free Assurance programme via the Goodyear Malaysia website to enjoy a one-year road hazard warranty with a free one-to-one exchange if the tyres are damaged beyond repair by road hazards such as potholes and/or sharp objects for a period of one year.

This is on top of a five-year limited warranty for manufacturing defects in workmanship or materials used as well as two free tyre safety checks on the sixth and 12th months from the date of purchase. Find out more information about the Goodyear Hari Raya promotion here.

