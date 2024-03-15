Tesla eyes Southeast Asia’s booming EV market as a major place of growth but faces competition from BYD

Rohan Patel, vice president of public policy and business development at Tesla, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate one of the first owners of the Model Y in Malaysia. In his post, he also said “Malaysians are going to really love the Model Y, and our Tesla Malaysia team is motivated to create the best ownership experience possible.”

“Southeast Asia will undoubtedly be a major place of growth over the coming years in battery storage and electric vehicle adoption,” added Rohan. This is an indication that Tesla is pushing to grow its customer base in a region with a booming EV market to offset slowing demand in the company’s two largest markets: China and the United States.

As reported by Reuters, data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed Tesla sold 60,365 China-made vehicles in February this year, which is 19% from a year earlier and the lowest volume since December 2022. Earlier in January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly said Chinese automakers were the “most competitive” and “if there are no trade barriers established, they will pretty much demolish most other car companies in the world. They’re extremely good.”

According to Counterpoint Research, Southeast Asia was the “hottest major EV market globally” in Q2 2023, with sales in the region growing 894% from Q2 2022. Various incentives from governments have helped drive up EV adoption in the region, with EVs making up 6.4% of all passenger vehicles sales in the quarter, up from 3.8% in the preceding quarter.

Chinese automakers stand in the way of Tesla gaining more of a foothold in Southeast Asia, with BYD selling more than 26% of all EVs in the region in Q2 2023, while Tesla accounted for about 8%, reported the Hong Kong-based industry analysis firm. While Tesla adopts a direct-to-consumer approach, BYD has partnered with large, local conglomerates that have allowed it to expand its reach and navigate government regulations in the region.

The EV sales pie in the region is expected to grow substantially over the coming years, with Ernst & Young reporting sales across ASEAN-6 markets (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines and Singapore) are expected to hit up to USD100 billion (about RM470 billion) by 2035 from sales volume of 8.5 million units.

Comments

  • Bumi balik planet Mars on Mar 15, 2024 at 11:28 am

    Buys tesla contributions to SpaceX starship rnd fund

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
    Reply
    • Benjamin on Mar 15, 2024 at 12:40 pm

      Tong2 sapot korek pnghujung bumi jmpe mahadi

      Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
      Reply
      • BYD or Tesla on Mar 15, 2024 at 4:04 pm

        Tesla is definitely a better car than BYD after my test drive. But i heard Tesla service and sales team in Malaysia is suxk. So bad.

        Like or Dislike: Thumb up 1 Thumb down 0
        Reply
  • Cookie on Mar 15, 2024 at 12:15 pm

    But sad that the end of Tesla is imminent….

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 4 Thumb down 1
    Reply
  • Pro-Palestine on Mar 15, 2024 at 1:29 pm

    TESLA was doing well until they hired Patel. Sure bankrupt very soon. No chance to compete with the better build BYD cars

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 6 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • ROTI CANAI on Mar 15, 2024 at 2:52 pm

    cheaper cars we support more ok?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Uncle roger on Mar 15, 2024 at 5:29 pm

    6 months later, the first owner of Y will be outdated with Juniper launch. Straight lose RM100k

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

