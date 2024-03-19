Jaecoo J7 SUV going on tour of Klang Valley and JB – Pavilion Bukit Jalil today till Mar 23, launch in H1 2024

Posted in Cars, Jaecoo, Local News / By Danny Tan / March 19 2024 11:09 am

The Jaecoo J7 is going on a tour of the Klang Valley and Johor Bahru. The roadshow schedule for the soon-to-be-launched SUV was revealed at a recent buka puasa media event hosted by the new brand, which will be marketed as a separate brand from Chery.

The just-concluded first leg of the roadshow was a well-attended one at Desa Parkcity. From today till March 23, the Jaecoo J7 will be at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, before going to 1 Utama from April 10-14. After that, it’s MidValley Megamall from April 25-28 and Paradigm Mall JB from May 15-19.

“Jaecoo is enjoying a lot of interest here in Malaysia. We believe that the Jaecoo brand is very much in line with Malaysia’s emerging group of trailblazers who enjoy an active lifestyle and appreciate a vehicle that performs on any terrain with an impressive off-road driving experience. And this is exactly what we aim to deliver,” said Jaecoo Malaysia president Leo Chen.

“Jaecoo’s debut is timely as Malaysia experiences growing demand for SUVs. We believe Jaecoo is well positioned as a strong challenger in the C-segment SUV market, in line with the positive sentiments from prospect customers,” said VP Emily Lek.

The J7 is powered by a 1.6 litre turbo-four engine with 197 PS and 290 Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Size wise, the Jaecoo measures 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,672 mm. That around the size of a Toyota Corolla Cross and slightly smaller than the Mazda CX-5.

There’s one point that sets the Jaecoo apart from many mainstream brand SUVs in the market today – its touted off-road capabilities. It has an All Road Drive Intelligent System (ARDIS) with seven selectable terrain modes, recently put to the test at the Malaysia 4WD Training and Experience Centre (M4TREC). Other key stats include a ground clearance of 200 mm, wading depth of 600 mm, 21-degree approach angle and 29-degree departure angle. Max towing capacity is 1,300 kg, the roof load capacity is 75 kg, and boot volume is 412 litres.

The preview vehicles were equipped with a head-up display with built-in front dashcam, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climatised front seats, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV also comes with 64-colour ambient lighting and a 50W wireless charger with cooler.

Jaecoo also claims 21 intelligent driving functions in the ADAS pack, including automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring, just to name a few.

No confirmed estimated price yet, but we’ve been told that the Jaecoo J7 will be priced close to the larger Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, which goes for RM159,800, and it will be CKD locally assembled from the start. Interestingly, another off-road-flavoured SUV from China is also coming soon, although the GWM Tank 300 has a very different outlook – think Jeep or Bronco versus the Jaecoo’s modern Range Rover-style.

GALLERY: Jaecoo J7 preview in Malaysia

GALLERY: Jaecoo J7 at M4TREC

