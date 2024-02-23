Jaecoo J7 – Malaysia to be the first SEA country to launch SUV in first half of 2024; CKD; from RM160k est

Posted in Cars, Jaecoo, Local News / By Gerard Lye / February 23 2024 1:32 pm

Malaysia will be the first country in Southeast Asia to get the Jaecoo J7, which will be launched in the first half of 2024. Jaecoo will be marketed as a completely separate brand from Chery and its introduction here will be accompanied by 20 dealerships ready to go nationwide.

The J7 has already undergone off-road testing at the Malaysia 4WD Training and Experience Centre (M4TREC) last month, with the company boasting the capability of the All Road Drive Intelligent System (ARDIS) with seven selectable terrain modes.

Prior to this, the premium off-roader was previewed to members of the media as well as potential dealer investors, where we also got initial specifications. Under the bonnet of the J7 is a 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine that outputs 197 PS (194 hp or 145 kW) and 290 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In terms of dimensions, the J7 measures 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,672 mm. That makes it about the size of a Toyota Corolla Cross while also smaller than the Mazda CX-5.

Other key stats include a ground clearance of 200 mm, a wading depth of 600 mm, 21 degrees of approach angle and 29 degrees of departure angle. The J7 also has a maximum towing capacity of 1,300 kg, a roof load capacity of 75 kg as well as a boot space of 412 litres.

A finalised kit list isn’t out yet, but the preview vehicles were equipped with a head-up display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climatised front seats, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents), a powered tailgate and a panoramic sunroof. There are also 21 intelligent driving functions (or ADAS), including automatic emergency braking (AEB), lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and blind spot monitoring, just to name a few.

At the time, we were told the J7 will be priced close to the Chery Tiggo 8, which goes for RM159,800, and it will be locally-assembled (CKD) from the start. The J7 isn’t the only ruggedised SUV coming our way, as there’s also the GWM Tank 300 that arrived in Malaysia earlier this month. Which one are you looking forward to?

