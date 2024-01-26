Jaecoo J7 demonstrates off-road capability at M4TREC

Posted in Cars, Jaecoo, Local News / By Mick Chan / January 26 2024 3:04 pm

The Jaecoo J7 has undergone off-road testing at the Malaysia 4WD Training and Experience Centre (M4TREC), according to Jaecoo Malaysia.

The premium SUV was previewed at the beginning of this month, with two variants shown; a front-wheel-drive version, and another with all-wheel-drive, both featuring a 197 PS/290 Nm 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Testing of the Jaecoo J7’s off-road capabilities at M4TREC consisted of roller ramps, articulation tests, ridge crossings and steep descents, among others. The test of the SUV’s ability to cope with rough road conditions also included impact resistance, which the J7 “effortlessly conquered”, according to the company.

Jaecoo also touts “superb chassis tuning delivering exceptional results” in the moose test that was conducted at 80 km/h. “The J7’s remarkable off-road capabilities have left us astounded, exemplified by its seamless navigation through the rugged and demanding terrains at M4TREC,” Jaecoo Malaysia quoted an M4TREC certified instructor as saying.

Measuring 4,500 mm long, 1,865 mm wide, 1,680 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,672 mm, the Jaecoo J7 is approximately the size of a Toyota Corolla Cross, while being smaller than the Mazda CX-5. In terms of off-road specific stats, the J7 has ground clearance of 200 mm, wading depth of 600 mm, with approach and departure angles of 21 degrees and 29 degrees respectively.

Safety kit in the J7 is said to consist of 21 intelligent driving functions, and among them are automatic emergency braking (AEB), front collision warning, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, emergency lane keeping, intelligent evasion system, curve speed assistance, lead car departure notification, an around-view monitor, door opening warning and park assist.

Also on are rear collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear cross traffic braking, blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, auto high beam and adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist. The Jaecoo J7 has been earmarked for market launch in Malaysia sometime in the second quarter of this year, the company has stated previously.

Beyond the J7, Jaecoo Malaysia has also previewed the J8, a three-row SUV that packs a 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine with 249 PS and 385 Nm. This is a larger SUV model, measuring 4,820 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, 1,699 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,820 mm.

The Jaecoo brand comes from under the Chery umbrella – like Omoda – that the manufacturer has set up specifically for overseas markets outside of its native China.

GALLERY: Jaecoo J7 previewed in Malaysia

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.