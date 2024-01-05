2024 Jaecoo J8 previewed in Malaysia – 249 PS 2.0T, 7DCT; up to 7 seats; expected Q4 launch; RM200k est

2024 Jaecoo J8 previewed in Malaysia – 249 PS 2.0T, 7DCT; up to 7 seats; expected Q4 launch; RM200k est

The Jaecoo J7 wasn’t the only car to be previewed by Jaecoo Malaysia today, as the company also brought out a unit of the Jaecoo J8. Also referred to as the Chery Tiggo 9, the J8 is expected to be launched sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024 with an estimated price of around RM200k.

Available with two- or three-row seating depending on the market it is sold in, the J8 made its global debut in Doha, Qatar last October. It is a big SUV, measuring in a 4,820 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, 1,699 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,820 mm.

This example you see is a left-hand drive unit and isn’t representative of what we’ll be getting. Nonetheless, we can point out available features on the J8, which include 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, dual 12.3-inch displays (digital instrument cluster and infotainment), dual-zone climate system with rear vents and controls and a head-up display.

Other things we sighted include leather upholstery, powered front seats, a 14-speaker Sony sound system, an air-cooled wireless charging pad, a large panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate. This J8 is a five-seater, but the SUV is also offered with six or seven seats.

As for the powertrain, the J8 comes with a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine delivering 249 PS (245 hp or 183 kW) and 385 Nm. The mill is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with front- and all-wheel drive being available options.

There’s still some time to go before the J8 makes its launch debut here, but as far as first impressions go, what do you think of it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

