2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 gets official release

Posted in Bikes, Husqvarna, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 21 2024 3:54 pm

After a teaser, the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 gets its official international release. Along with a host details about Husqvarna’s latest and largest naked sports motorcycle.

Power for the Svartpilen 801 comes from a 799 cc, parallel-twin, DOHC engine, sourced from parent brand KTM, rated at 105 hp (Europe only gets 95 hp due to emissions) and 87 Nm of torque. The power plant comes with a 285-degree crankshaft to mimic the sound and power delivery of KTM’s 75-degree V-Twin while an up-and-down quickshifter is standard on the PASC slipper clutch equipped six-speed gearbox.

While the engine weighs 52 kg dry, the Svartpilen 801 weighs 181 kg ready to ride, the whole affair tied together with a lightweight chromium-molybdenum tubular steel frame. Suspension is done by WP with Apex upside-down front forks and rear monoshock, giving 140 mm of travel in front and 150 mm travel at the back.

J Juan supplies the braking with a twin four-piston calliper setup in front and a single calliper at the rear wheel while cornering ABS is standard equipment wit a Supermoto ABS mode for advanced riders that disable rear wheel ABS. The electronics suite on the Svartpilen 801 includes three ride modes – Rain, Street and Sport – while a fourth Dynamic mode is an optional extra.

Also standard is traction control but enabling more functions requires purchase of the Dynamic pack. Doing so gives the Svartpilen 801 additional functions such as ten levels of wheel slip adjustment and five levels of anti wheelie control as well as cruise control.

The ride-by-wire throttle is adjustable for response and Bluetooth connectivity gives turn-by-turn navigation along with music, phone call and message control on the 5-inch TFT-LCD dashboard when paired with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app.

