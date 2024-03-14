Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 enters production in 2024

Posted in Bikes, Husqvarna, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / March 14 2024 10:41 am

Set for its public reveal is the 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 801, scheduled for March 19. Entering the middleweight sports market alongside its brand sibling the KTM Duke 790/890, the Svartpilen is designed for the no compromise rider.

Husqvarna has said full details will be released on the March 19 launch, but was was revealed is a weight of 181 kg. This is coupled with a 105 hp, parallel-twin engine which is likely taken from the KTM 890 Adventure, with DOHC and eight-valves.

Riding aids include a state-of-the-art electronic suite, including Easy Shift for seamless gear changes, as standard, or what we know as a quick shifter. Testing for the Svartpilen 801 included track time on both a flat-track oval and an ice track.

This was to develop the sideways, rear wheel entry into a corner much beloved of hooligan style riders. Pending release of further details, we would assume the Svartpilen 801 would behave similarly to the Ducati Panigale V4 with slide control enabled.

With scrambler inspired styling, the Svartpilen 801 comes with minimalist bodywork fitted close to the frame for a slim look. Equipment fit out includes a steering damper and WP adjustable suspension.

