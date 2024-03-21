Proton opens in-house vehicle tinting service in Tanjung Malim; installation up to 5,000 cars a month

Posted in Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / March 21 2024 11:53 am

Proton has announced the official opening of the Exclusive Proton Accessories Tint Centre, which is located within the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

The opening of the vehicle tinting centre marks the expansion of the brand’s vehicle tinting services, which now enables the fitting of window tints for up to 5,000 vehicles a month, directly at the factory.

Window security tint was introduced as a standard-fit accessory on the Flagship and Premium variants of the Proton X90 at the model’s debut, followed by the Proton S70 sedan which also received window security tint as standard, stated Proton. The window tint film option will be offered to other models in the Proton range in the near future, the company added.

These are compliant with road transport department (JPJ) regulations and eliminate secondary defects which are commonly associated with aftermarket installations of window tint, says Proton, through a better precision fit with the use of pre-cut dies, with these benefits cited as advantages of having window tints installed by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

All window tint film service carried out in-house by Proton are covered by a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, according to the company.

“The launch of our new tint centre in Tanjung Malim is a significant step towards Proton’s commitment to delivering quality products and more value to our customers. By taking responsibility for the fitment process, we have better quality control and can offer better peace of mind,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah, adding that the tint centre is prepared to handle short-term increases in volume.

