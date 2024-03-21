Proton opens in-house vehicle tinting service in Tanjung Malim; installation up to 5,000 cars a month

Proton opens in-house vehicle tinting service in Tanjung Malim; installation up to 5,000 cars a month

Proton has announced the official opening of the Exclusive Proton Accessories Tint Centre, which is located within the carmaker’s manufacturing facility in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

The opening of the vehicle tinting centre marks the expansion of the brand’s vehicle tinting services, which now enables the fitting of window tints for up to 5,000 vehicles a month, directly at the factory.

Window security tint was introduced as a standard-fit accessory on the Flagship and Premium variants of the Proton X90 at the model’s debut, followed by the Proton S70 sedan which also received window security tint as standard, stated Proton. The window tint film option will be offered to other models in the Proton range in the near future, the company added.

These are compliant with road transport department (JPJ) regulations and eliminate secondary defects which are commonly associated with aftermarket installations of window tint, says Proton, through a better precision fit with the use of pre-cut dies, with these benefits cited as advantages of having window tints installed by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

All window tint film service carried out in-house by Proton are covered by a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty, according to the company.

“The launch of our new tint centre in Tanjung Malim is a significant step towards Proton’s commitment to delivering quality products and more value to our customers. By taking responsibility for the fitment process, we have better quality control and can offer better peace of mind,” said Proton Edar CEO Roslan Abdullah, adding that the tint centre is prepared to handle short-term increases in volume.

Comments

  P1 Customer on Mar 21, 2024 at 1:23 pm

    When the tinting peels off, they will say:”Biasalah Bang, ni keta Proton.”

  LEGOFanInPJ on Mar 21, 2024 at 1:23 pm

    …Is that why most of the window tint options in Proton homepage’s accessories page went missing when I browsed this morning?

  Pro-Palestine on Mar 21, 2024 at 2:21 pm

    This is a very good startegy and service. First in the world. Kudos to Proton. It has always been a headache wasting time tinting after buying a new car. Most tint shop outside gives lousy tint as well that become panas after a few months.
    Well done Proton. Pioneer for next level customer service. Like I always say, more competition baru boleh improve. Kalau selalu pakai tongkat tak akan improve punya sesuatu kaum atau syarikat. Tongkat is for OKU only

    Squid on Mar 21, 2024 at 3:56 pm

      First in the world? Are you sure? Don’t tembak just to puji la ayoo

    Pro-isreal on Mar 21, 2024 at 4:14 pm

      Exactly, tongkat benefit should be abolish once and for all

  s70 premium with no tint on Mar 21, 2024 at 4:38 pm

    Tanjung malim? open at subang jaya lah..

  Ongtk on Mar 21, 2024 at 4:41 pm

    My 2018 CX-5 2.2D AWD came with factory installed Skytint. Recently, I sent my car to Puspakom for inspection after engine replacement. Guess what? The tint was not approved by Puspakom and it had to be peeled off. Was I ripped off by Bermaz?

