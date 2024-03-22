2024 Ora Good Cat now RM26k cheaper in Malaysia, RM114k to RM144k; existing owners get free service

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Great Wall Motor, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / March 22 2024 7:03 pm

Chinese carmakers turning to export markets to avoid a price war at home must be in a bit of a shock, because it seems to have followed them here. The launch of the attractively-priced Chery Omoda E5 has already seen a response from BYD with a price drop for the Atto 3, and now GWM has followed suit with the Ora Good Cat.

The electric hatchback has been given a RM26,000 discount across the range, so the car now starts at just RM113,800 for the base 400 Pro, rising up to RM143,800 for the 500 Ultra. These are recommended retail prices (RRP), with on-the-road costs adding another RM700, bringing the OTR prices to RM114,500 for the 400 Pro and RM144,500 for the 500 Ultra.

In case you were wondering, this price reduction means the 400 Pro is now RM16,000 cheaper than the 2023 BYD Atto 3 Standard Range, while the 500 Pro costs RM3,000 less than the Omoda E5 (although that car’s RM146,800 price does include OTR costs). Most importantly, unlike the Atto 3, the discount applies to the latest 2024 model year, although GWM says terms and conditions do apply.

Additionally, Good Cat is being offered with a free AC wallbox charger and three-pin portable charger until April 30 as part of a Raya promotion.

To recap, the Ora Good Cat is powered by a single front motor that produces 143 PS (105 kW) and 210 Nm of torque, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 152 km/h. The difference between the variants comes down to the battery size – the 400 Pro uses a 47.78 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit that delivers a WLTP range of 310 km.

Meanwhile, the 500 Ultra gets a larger 63.14 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery for a range of 420 km. The car supports up to 60 kW of DC fast charging, taking 46 minutes to charge from zero to 80% for the 400 Pro and 60 minutes for the 500 Ultra. With a 6.6 kWh AC wallbox charger, a full charge takes eight hours for the 400 Pro and ten hours for the 500 Ultra.

Now, existing owners will understandably be miffed about having had to pay more for their cars, which is why GWM has extended an olive branch – an extension of the general warranty from five years to seven (still with the same 150,000 km mileage cap) and five years of free service stacked on top of the last service interval. For the battery and motor, the warranty remains the same at eight years or 180,000 km.

GALLERY: Ora Good Cat 500 Ultra in Pistachio Green

