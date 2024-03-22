Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia promotions until March 31 – Triton up to RM7k rebate, Xpander 1-year FOC labour

Posted in Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / March 22 2024 6:16 pm

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is running a range-wide promotion that runs until March 31, with cash rebates, equipment upgrades, low financing interest rates and complimentary service labour, depending on model.

Headlining the promotions on offer is the Triton range of double-cab pick-up trucks, with the model’s top variants, the Triton Athlete (from RM155,900) and the Triton VGT AT Premium (from RM135,900) offered during this time with a choice of either:

Up to RM7,000 in cash rebates or

Wheel set upgrade for RM900, plus RM3,000 cash rebate or

0.88% p.a. flat interest rate (Triton Athlete gets additional RM2,000 cash rebate)

Additionally, the selection of any of these deals for the Triton Athlete and Triton VGT AT Premium will come with RM2,000 in duit raya.

Cash rebates are also offered for other variants of the Triton during this promotion period. Purchases of the Triton VGT MT Premium (from RM122,200) and Triton VGT MT (from RM110,000) will come with cash rebates of up to RM3,000, while purchases of the Triton VGT AT (from RM113,890) and Triton Quest (from RM87,390) will come with cash rebates of up to RM4,000.

For those who need to transport a larger head count, the Mitsubishi Xpander (from RM100,980) is offered during this promotion with cash rebates of up to RM1,000, and the seven-seater MPV model in particular gets one year of servicing labour, free of charge.

As for terms and conditions, financing partners for these models in the promotion are Maybank, Public Bank, and Hong Leong Bank, with the first two being the required choice for those opting for low monthly instalments.

Availability of upgrades in the promotion is subject to the model variant, model year, booking and registration period, as well as remaining stock. All vehicle prices are on-the-road without insurance including 10% SST, for individual private owners in Peninsular Malaysia. More details on the promotion, here.

