Vehicle inspection service providers to be allocated urban, rural locations; RM15 million capital required

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / March 29 2024 10:45 am

Puspakom will no longer be the only party providing vehicle inspection services from next year, transport minister Anthony Loke said last week, and the transport minister has revealed the latest guidelines which vehicle inspection service providers will required to adhere to, The Star has reported.

Each vehicle inspection service provider will initially be allowed to to operate in two locations, which will be one in an urban area, and one in a rural area. The service provider is then required to develop and operate both locations at the same time, with the list of locations to be provided at a stakeholder consultation session on April 23, Loke said.

“With this, the ultimate goal will be to ensure every state and possibly area has at least one VISP to serve both urban and rural communities,” the transport minister said, adding that the vehicle inspection service providers will be required to have at least RM10 million in paid-up capital and RM5 million in working capital to ensure the sustainability of the business.

Upon approval, qualified service providers will be given interim approval of up to 24 months, and in that time the companies area required to fully develop and set up the inspection centres at their allocated locations, Loke said.

“Any party found to have failed to complete all the preparation processes within this period of time will have the interim approval revoked and will not be granted a licence. Those who succeed will be granted a licence to carry out vehicle inspections… for a maximum period of up to 10 years, with the ability to continue for another period to be determined later,” he added.

However, the vehicle inspection service providers will not be allowed to offer repair or modification services, sales of spare parts or vehicles, or any transaction related to these services, Loke said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.